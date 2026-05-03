Company Orders Recall of Chocolate Sold Nationwide After Potentially Dangerous Ingredient Included

French Bread Chocolates is recalling its bonbons sold across the nation due to a failure to disclose the presence of walnuts.

A recall announced by the Food and Drug Administration on April 24 confirmed that the move was driven by “Undeclared Tree Nuts.”

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the recall announcement said.

The recall covers bonbons sold in six-piece, 12-piece, and 24-piece boxes.

Batch numbers 260414 and 260417 are impacted by the recall.

French Broad Chocolates recalls bonbon boxes sold nationwide after undeclared walnuts pose serious allergy risk, FDA says. https://t.co/7Uy4Q76BcO — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 26, 2026

The items were distributed between April 14 and April 20 at a store location in Asheville, North Carolina, and online across the country.

The “best by” dates range between June 22 and June 30, according to a report from Newsweek.

French Bread Chocolates was informed on April 20 by an employee that there had been a labeling error on their tasting notes insert.

“The Walnut Fudge bonbon, which contains walnuts, is incorrectly identified in the printed tasting notes included with the product,” the FDA explained.

“The Walnut Fudge and Peach Cobbler bonbons are switched in the guide, which means a consumer relying on the printed materials could mistakenly consume a nut-containing piece.”

There had not been any illnesses reported to the company as of April 24.

“Consumers with a tree nut allergy who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product,” the FDA added.

Any consumers impacted by the recall are able to contact support@frenchbroadchocolates.com or call 828.252.4181 between 9 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST.

The FDA recognizes tree nuts as one of the nine major allergens under federal law.

The others are milk, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, and sesame.

“To protect those with food allergies and other food hypersensitivities, the FDA enforces regulations requiring companies to list ingredients on packaged foods and beverages,” the agency says.

“For certain foods or substances that cause allergies or other hypersensitivity reactions, there are more specific labeling requirements.”

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