The CEO and founder of Egard Watch Company made a move not many companies are making these days: He created a video that praised the work police officers do across the country.

In a video titled “Speak Truth,” Egard CEO Ilan Srulovicz showed scenes of protesters and tears in response to the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes during an arrest.

“This world is so imperfect. It’s full of pain and fear,” the voiceover in the video said. “Despite all of the chaos, all of the judgment, we know that so many of you are good. We forget how human we are. How human we all are. Including you.”

“And that among all the sacrifice, mistakes can be made and bad people do exist. We know that a world without you would not be better but far, far worse. And for that, we thank you.”

The rest of the video included video footage of police officers saving people and animals as well as the funeral of an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I made the video because I feel that as a country we are at a tipping point,” Srulovicz told The Western Journal in an email. “There are certain narratives that the vocal minority have enforced which have made us all fearful and if not challenged will damage the foundation of our nation.”

“We are a country that has always stood up for diversity of thought and freedom of opinion. That is a battle that we are losing today and one that I refuse to sit by and let happen.”

The CEO expanded on the impact that Floyd’s death has had on our society.

“The killing of George Floyd was truly tragic and in fact for the first time in a long time our country was united behind police receiving more training and a push for more accountability. That message was quickly lost. The rhetoric shifted to something that I felt I could no longer support,” Srulovicz said.

“I started getting bombarded with emails from every company imposing extreme narratives. People I know were threatened to be fired if they didn’t support specific messages and in fact some were, friends who I’ve known for years were suddenly so extreme in their positions that they were willing to turn on lifelong friends for the slightest deviation from the narrative they followed.”

“How did we get to the point where we are too scared to say that a world without police is not a better world,” the video’s description asks. “We are too scared to say that violence is not the answer. We are too scared to say that we can all work together to create a world that celebrates our differences instead of hating each other over them.”

Srulovicz told The Western Journal that he decided to put his company on the line by speaking out in support of police officers and said that the truth is as simple as “this world is better with police in it.”

“I decided if every other company is going to advocate a negative view of the police due to the actions of the few that I would put my company on the line and do the same but in support of the actions of the many who are good.

“I can both support peaceful protest while supporting the many police who are great. The current language I see isn’t about positive change, it’s about dismantling the police, it’s about segregating each other further at a time when we should be coming together,” Srulovicz said.

“I don’t see messages of unity at the moment. I don’t see messages of true equality and I don’t see messages that embrace positive change. It shouldn’t be taboo to humanize the police when hundreds were injured and some died this past week.”

So far, he has received “positive and yet heartbreaking” responses to the video, but he knows that there will be backlash as soon as the video starts getting more attention.

“I won’t apologize for speaking truth and fighting for these ideals, even if it means my business is damaged and my name is tarnished,” Srulovicz said.

“If I could hope for one thing out of the video it’s that people start speaking their truth and stop living in fear. I came very close to not making the video because of the potential consequences but I’m glad I did.”

