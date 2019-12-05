Comparison of Pelosi to Jesus Shows Just How Delusional the Left Has Become

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Thursday push urging House Democrats to begin drawing up articles of impeachment has made her even more of a hero to some on the left.

Now, one leftist is even comparing her to Jesus Christ.

Time opinion contributor and failed Democratic congressional candidate Christopher Hale posted a tweet Thursday comparing the House speaker to Christianity’s central figure.

“I say this with total sincerity,” Hale tweeted after Pelosi’s announcement. “Nancy Pelosi reminds me of Jesus.”

“She’s an enduring witness to truth, to justice, to mercy, and to compassion. The President and his Christian supporters could learn something from her!”

Although Democrats seem to think they have landed on unquestioned objective truth in their impeachment investigation, the facts are still very much up for debate.

Far from having clear-cut proof of a quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Democrats have relied heavily on hearsay and “expert” witnesses with no personal knowledge of the matters at the heart of the impeachment attempt.

While Pelosi’s merciful attributes are not exactly renowned, any belief that she might have some semblance of dedication to truth and justice has been demolished by her support for impeachment in this partisan attempt to oust Trump.

This comparison shows how deep the hatred of Trump is.

Hale’s tweet indicates he believes that anyone who is even remotely capable of removing Trump from office is on the same level as the savior of all humanity.

Hale wasn’t content just putting Pelosi on a holy pedestal — he also took a swipe at the president for his “un-Christian” actions.

While Trump’s relationship with God is something between the president and the Lord, the New Testament includes plenty of seemingly “un-Christian” people who turned out to be major advocates for the Gospel.

One example is the Apostle Paul, once a fierce persecutor of early Christians.

His hatred for the budding church was so deep that he took his profession as more than just a job — he wanted to “destroy” the church.

Of course, thanks to a divine encounter on the road to Damascus, Paul changed his ways. Paul’s own letters to the churches he once sought to destroy are now a central part of the New Testament.

While Trump is no Paul, the lesson here is that past transgressions have no bearing on one’s future ability to be a witness for Christ. Despite accusations of being “un-Christian,” the president is using his office to speak about the Word of God.

Trump’s relationship with Christ is a matter between him and Jesus. The same is true for Pelosi.

One thing is for sure: Pelosi’s relationship to Jesus has no bearing on the impeachment attempt against the president.

