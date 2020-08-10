SECTIONS
'Complete Chaos': Widespread Looting Hits Chicago After Police Incident

By Jack Davis
Published August 10, 2020
Chicago devolved into chaos overnight Sunday into Monday as crowds descended upon downtown stores in a mass frenzy of looting.

“We have lost control of our streets, and I don’t know how we will get them back,” Alderman Brian Hopkin said early Monday, according to WBBM-TV.

“This was no accident. This wasn’t random,” said WBBM news anchor Ryan Baker, describing the looting.

The station quoted a man it identified as the owner of Wabash Jewelers on Jewelers Row who insisted the looting was a coordinated effort.

“There was no anger. They politely told me that were going inside,” he said.

Looters came by car, prepared with bricks to break glass, he sad. Stolen merchandise went into U-Hauls, he said.

“It seemed coordinated,” he said.

Tensions began rising Sunday after Chicago police shot a suspect they said fired on them, according to WFLD.

At about 2:30 p.m. police were summoned to the Englewood neighborhood to respond to reports of a man with a gun. A foot chase ensued.

“During the foot pursuit, the offender turned and fired shots at the officers. The officers then returned, discharging their weapon,” said Deputy Chief Delonda Tally.

The condition of the suspect is not known. However, after the shooting, an inflamed crowd turned on police as rumors spread that officers had shot a child.

Does Chicago need a military presence to keep the peace?

“We do have an officer that was maced by someone in the crowd. We do have an officer that sustained a shoulder injury from the incident with the crowd. One of our vehicles, the windows were shattered by a brick,” Tally said.

Hours later, into Monday morning, a locust-like cloud of looters descended on multiple stores in downtown Chicago, according to reports.

“The looting began shortly after midnight as people darted through broken store windows and doors along Michigan Avenue carrying shopping bags full of merchandise. Cars dropped off more people as the crowd grew. At least one U-Haul van was seen pulling up,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

Many tweeted the scenes of looting from the city.


Police were fired upon at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, department spokesman Tom Ahern said, according to the Tribune. A police vehicle was hit, but no officers were injured.  Police returned fire, Ahern said, but it was not known if they hit anyone.

Ahern said some officers were injured in the looting, but could not provide details.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







