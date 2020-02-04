SECTIONS
'Complete Disaster': Iowa Dems Blasted for Total Caucus Meltdown

Campaign volunteers work off their phones at the campaign headquarters of Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont on Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesCampaign volunteers work off their phones at the campaign headquarters of Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont on Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published February 3, 2020 at 10:10pm
The Iowa Democratic Party is under fire for a long delay in reporting results from the state’s presidential caucus on Monday.

This year was set to be the first that the party used a new app to report results.

But at midnight Eastern Time, roughly two hours after most caucus sites had closed, the vast majority of the results had not been released.

“The app just straight up wasn’t working,” Shawn Sebastian, the caucus secretary for Story County Precinct 1-1, told The Washington Post.

The official party line was that the issue wasn’t the app but rather “inconsistencies” that were found as party leaders, for the first time, reported three sets of results, according to The Post: “the original number of people who had aligned for a candidate, the numbers for each candidate upon realignment and the number of delegates awarded to each candidate.”

“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” read a statement from Iowa Democratic Party spokeswoman Mandy McClure.

“In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report.”

“This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion,” she added. “The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

Despite the lack of a clear winner, candidates still delivered speeches from their respective caucus night party locations.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was the first to do so, and other candidates followed.

As a whole, the night was a “complete disaster,” according to The Hill.TV’s Saagar Enjeti.

Others expressed similar sentiments:

“If the Democrats can’t run a #caucus that they had four years to prepare for, how the hell can anyone think they could actually run the country?” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
