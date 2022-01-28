Share
Commentary

In Complete Mockery of Justice, Progressive DA Sends 26-Year-Old Child Molester to Juvenile Facility

 By Jared Harris  January 28, 2022 at 2:25pm
A progressive California district attorney has done the unthinkable.

In a move slammed by the presiding judge, a deputy district attorney and anyone else with a lick of common sense, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has guaranteed that an adult man who pleaded guilty to child molestation will be locked up with minors.

The two-year sentence for 26-year-old Hannah Tubbs, who claimed to identify as female only after police arrested him, stems from Gascon’s decision to try him as a juvenile.

James Tubbs was only two weeks away from turning 18 when he molested a young girl in 2014.

According to Fox News, Tubbs cornered a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom. Prosecutors said he grabbed her by the throat, shoved her into a bathroom stall, locked the door and forced his hand down her pants. He only stopped when someone else entered the bathroom.

Tubbs was eventually connected to the crime thanks to a DNA match in 2019, the report said. He did not identify as female until after he was taken into custody, according to prosecutors.

Thanks to Gascon’s refusal to try Tubbs as an adult, the child molester will not have to register as a sex offender, meaning he is largely free to find employment and housing anywhere he pleases.

Should Tubbs be placed in an adult prison?

This is not his first brush with the law, either.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Tubbs’ record includes arrests for battery and drug possession as well as a conviction for assault with a deadly weapon.

He was also accused of sexual assault against a minor, but prosecutors did not move forward with that case.

Gascon told the Times that he was afraid Tubbs would be made a victim at an adult facility because of his transgender status.

The progressive district attorney asserts that the brain isn’t fully developed until 25 (which would mean Tubbs’ own mind is one year past this maturity date) and rehabilitation of young offenders is the best course of action.

But according to the Times, there is no sex offender treatment program in the California juvenile justice system.

Regardless of the prosecutor’s reasons, the unthinkable decision to hand Tubbs a light sentence where the predator seemingly can mill around confined prey in juvenile detention is causing some serious outcry and calls for Gascon to be removed from office.

“Tubbs is 26 years old. Unlike George Gascon’s false narrative, she is not a ‘kid,'” LA Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami told Fox News.

“There was evidence presented at the juvenile proceedings which showed that Tubbs sexually assaulted two young girls in different incidents in the past,” Hatami said. “The child victims will suffer lifelong trauma.”

Gascon even received sharp criticism from Judge Mario Barrera, who said he could not do much from his position on the bench.

This district attorney’s poor decision has created shockwaves of disgust and only solidified a growing recall movement’s resolve to boot him from office.

Hopefully, this movement will be able to gather enough steam to ensure the people of Los Angeles are not subjected to the disastrously progressive ideals of their own prosecutor’s office.

