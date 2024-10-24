'It's a Very Complicated Situation': Kamala Malfunctions While Trying to Explain Her Own Tax Plan

Vice President Kamala Harris continued her unbroken streak of epic gaffes, this time by stammering and stuttering through an incoherent explanation of her tax plan.

The bumbling Democrat served up her latest word salad on Wednesday during a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper.

Harris was asked a simple yes-or-no question: Does she plan to raise taxes for Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year?

In typical Harris fashion, she dodged the question and instead bleated hackneyed platitudes demonizing the rich.

“I’m saying that there is going to be a parity around what the richest people pay in terms of their taxes,” she said.

“Right now, Anderson, you know … it is well documented that some of the richest people in our country have gotten away with a zero tax rate.”

Cooper: “Anybody above $400K will have their taxes raised?” Kamala: “It’s a complicated situation.” Kamala has already raised taxes for everybody and will pass the largest tax hike in American history as president. pic.twitter.com/tYLGIbf4iA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

A frustrated Cooper again tried to get Harris to answer the question.

“But if you’re earning $500, $600, $700,000, under your plan there’s a good chance your taxes go up?” he asked.

A clueless Harris mindlessly bloviated, “We can’t have this conversation without knowing what the … It’s a very complicated situation.”

This frothy exchange perfectly encapsulated who Kamala Harris is: She’s an empty shell with no substance, who doesn’t know what her policy positions are supposed to be.

And when she’s confronted with a simple yes-or-no question, she reflexively reacts by vomiting out trite buzzwords and tropes, hoping the gibberish will distract viewers from her gaping ignorance.

The vice president was lampooned on social media for her latest nonsensical yammering.

“It’s a very complicated situation means, ‘I have zero clue what I’m talking about,'” one X user wrote.

It’s a very complicated situation means, “I have zero clue what I’m talking about” — Debbie (@TheInlet72) October 24, 2024

“She’s an imbecile and giving her the keys to the white house will destroy this country beyond recognition!” another commenter remarked.

She’s an imbecile and giving her the keys to the white house will destroy this country beyond recognition! — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) October 24, 2024

It doesn’t really matter what Harris’ stated tax policies are, since it’s painfully clear that her positions are not her own. She merely parrots whatever talking points her handlers feed her.

What’s truly alarming is that she not only lacks substance, but she can’t even carry out the basic performative functions by projecting an appearance of competence.

Between that and her abysmal track record of non-achievement during the past three-and-a-half years, Harris is simply the best opponent that former President Donald Trump could ever ask for.

