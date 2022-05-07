Computer Repair Shop Owner Recalls His Encounter with Hunter Biden, Reveals His Raunchy Password

Little did John Paul Mac Isaac know when a seemingly intoxicated customer stumbled into his Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop in April 2019 that his life would never be the same again.

Isaac claims the “Russian disinformation” narrative pushed by the left to save Joe Biden’s candidacy in October 2020 and, specifically, the false accusations from Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, CNN, Politico and the Daily Beast led directly to the failure of his business. He has filed a lawsuit against this group seeking at least $1 million in damages.

Isaac has written a book about his odyssey entitled “American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth,” which is scheduled for a November release. He shared an excerpt with the New York Post detailing his meeting with Hunter Biden shortly before closing time on a Friday night.

“In stumbled a man clutching three MacBook Pros,” Isaac began. “Alcohol fumes preceded him. He slid the three laptops onto the bar counter as he fumbled for a seat.”

Isaac noted Biden’s “surprisingly high-pitched voice.” He also wrote that “an air of entitlement radiated off him.”

Biden told him that all three laptops had “liquid damage” and wouldn’t turn on.

Isaac said Biden looked at him strangely when he asked for his name, as if he found it odd that Isaac did not recognize him.

Asked for his password, “Hunter started laughing.”

Biden told him, “My password is f***ed up. Don’t be offended!” It was something like “analf***69.” Isaac wrote that “his inebriated condition made it difficult to understand his speech.”

In a recently released Fox Nation documentary entitled “Who Is Hunter Biden?,” Fox declined to reveal the password. Now we know why.

After Biden left, Isaac began working. He came across pornography, which he said he often does. “I was a little amazed by the sheer quantity though, and by the boldness of leaving porn files on one’s desktop,” he wrote.

He came across a photo of Biden wearing a red scarf and a jockstrap. Then some naked selfies and several compromising photos with women. Isaac wrote that “it looked like he was having a love affair with himself.”

He also found a file labeled “income.pdf,” which contained Biden’s taxable earnings for 2013 through 2015. “$833,000+ in 2013, $847,000+ amended to $1,247,000+ in 2014, $2,478,000+ in 2015.”

“The whole document seemed shady,” Isaac wrote. “I saw that a lot of money had exchanged hands, and it didn’t seem like it had been recorded lawfully. But what did I know? Plus, it was none of my business. It wasn’t my job to judge.”

After the job was complete, he contacted Biden to come pick the laptop up. He never returned, so Isaac contacted the FBI.

Isaac told Fox the FBI was curiously uninterested in his revelations. He said, “I think that was my first indication that maybe the FBI was more interested in returning the laptop to the former owner and protecting the Bidens than they were protecting me or getting this to the proper channel.”

At that point, Isaac said he contacted Bob Costello, Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, who was considerably more interested.

In October 2020, the contents of this laptop would nearly derail Joe Biden’s candidacy and destroy Isaac’s business.

Nearly two years later, the laptop is still producing a seemingly endless series of embarrassing and potentially incriminating headlines and casting a shadow over Biden’s presidency.

