Why We Concealed Carry: Video Captures Random Woman Stabbing Child in Face, Parents Helpless To Stop

When we think about violence in Georgia, our minds automatically go to the Peach State.

Not that it’s an especially violent place, mind you, but it’s where our minds drift to whenever we hear about a video which demonstrates why self-defense is so important.

Our latest evidence for the importance of concealed carry doesn’t come from the Georgia that Ray Charles rhapsodized about, however.

It comes from a bit further afield: Tbilisi, the capital of the former Soviet state of Georgia, is in the news due to a woman who attacked two children in the street, stabbing one in the face and trying to slash the other one before their parents were able to chase the assailant away.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the incident occurred on Tuesday on Pekini Street in the Georgian capital.

Video shows the woman walking past a family with two little children during an evening stroll.

The 51-year-old alleged assailant purportedly approached the couple’s 3-year-old boy, who was holding his mother’s hand, and slashed him across the face.

In the clip, the woman seems to march away before she pivots and turns her attention on the family.

She then tries to slash the face of the other child who was with the couple, but was scared off by the parents.

An ambulance was able to transport the 3-year-old to a clinic where he was treated for cuts to the cheek and nose that were “moderately severe,” according to JAMnews.

Meanwhile, the family was unable to apprehend the woman; the father went after her but she flashed the blade at him, ending the possibility of her being taken into custody at the scene.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic footage than some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Daily Mail’s video understandably omitted the part where the woman actually slashes the boy, though the full video can be viewed here.

The 51-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday. The Georgian Journal reported that the child she allegedly stabbed was set to be released from the clinic on Thursday.

You may not be surprised that Georgia’s gun laws are quite a bit more restrictive than ours, and one isn’t guaranteed the right to own a firearm for self-defense.

And therein lies the problem here: No, most parents aren’t concealed carry permit holders in the United States. More should be.

And more importantly, every eligible American should have the right to defend themselves in public against an attack like this.

Yes, this woman was clearly not in her right mind. That makes her even more dangerous.

Yes, this was a public place. There are also people who can harm your children in a public place.

Are such occurrences rare? Absolutely.

We take precautions against rare occurrences all the time, however. We teach our children what to do in case of a fire at the home, even when the odds of that fire are ridiculously small.

Attacks like this are less likely, but being confronted with some form of threat isn’t. Humans should have the right to defend themselves against these threats.

And here’s the question that gun control types don’t want to answer: What if something worse happened while this woman was at large?

We should bear a certain amount of responsibility for our own security. Gun rights, concealed carry, safety training — all of these can and should be part of it. Yes, this applies even in former Soviet republics, countries which should appreciate the dangers of being disarmed in a particularly acute way.

Thank the Lord this incident ended without death or more serious injury. However, if this couple had an effective deterrent like concealed carry available to them — and others did, as well — would this even have happened?

Would the possibility of this ending in death for the perpetrator, and not her victims, have acted as a deterrent?

We’ll never know — not at this rate. We should thank God that in our Georgia, however, our Second Amendment right to self-defense isn’t so deeply qualified.

