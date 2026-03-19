Share
News
Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth look on during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House on March 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth look on during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House on March 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Concerning Drones Detected Above Military Base Where Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth Live: Report

 By Jack Davis  March 19, 2026 at 6:25am
Share

The presence of drones hovering over a Washington-area Army base where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth live had officials fearing that it was a scouting mission to prepare for an attack.

Several drones were seen over Fort Lesley J. McNair on one night in the past 10 days, according to The Washington Post.

But the context — a war with Iran, a nation that has long called for assassinating top American leaders — adds urgency to the situation.

The Washington Post report, based on unnamed sources, said officials have not identified who launched the drones.

However, their very presence prompted heightened security measures and a White House meeting.

Unlike Attorney General Pam Bondi, who recently moved to an undisclosed military base for security reasons, the residences of Rubio and Hegseth have been public knowledge for months.

The Washington Post report said the two officials have not moved.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell would not discuss the issue.

“The department cannot comment on the secretary’s movements for security reasons, and reporting on such movements is grossly irresponsible,” he said.

The drone sightings came after Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and MacDill Air Force Base in Florida increased their security status to “Charlie,” only one step below the highest level, which is called “Delta.”

MacDill, the home base for U.S. Central Command, received what the FBI has called a suspicious package on Monday and on Wednesday experienced a security incident that led to a shelter-in-place order.

The State Department has ordered all American diplomatic posts worldwide to review and enhance their security.

Related:
BREAKING: Black Smoke Rises as New US Consulate Compound Hit by Iranian Strike

One expert said attackers can often emerge from the shadows, according to The New York Times.

“If you don’t know anything about them and no one’s reported them and they’re not a subject of a prior investigation, how are you supposed to find those people?” Javed Ali, a former senior U.S. counterterrorism official who teaches at the University of Michigan, remarked.

Iran has “become incredibly emboldened in recent years, and it’s clear they have less fear of trying to operate on U.S. soil,” Alex Plitsas, an expert on terrorism at the Atlantic Council, said.

“And if the regime is near collapse and they see an existential threat and the current tactics that they are using for retaliation aren’t working, the fear is that they could escalate to something along those lines,” he added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Struggling CBS News Shuts Down Entire Radio Division, Impacting 700 Local Stations
Tech Exec. Charged with Secretly Sending Huge Quantities of Advanced AI Equipment to China
Breaking: Chuck Norris Dies at Age 86
Report: US Deploying Thousands of Additional Troops and Several Ships to Middle East
NYC Teen Arrested in Horrific Attack on Mother of Three: 'He Deserves Exactly What Is Coming to Him'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation