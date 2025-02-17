Concerning Video: Harris Goes Viral for Appearing 'Sloshed,' 'Hammered,' 'Drunk' After Broadway Event

Kamala’s never beating the allegations, I’m afraid.

(No, not those ones.)

Failed presidential candidate and ex-Vice President Kamala Harris has largely avoided the headlines — and the spotlight — following her crushing loss to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Ongoing reported marital woes notwithstanding, Harris has largely kept herself out of the public eye following the humbling November defeat.

And this might be why: In one of her first major, viral moments post-election, Harris is again facing questions about her sobriety — or lack thereof.

Before going any further, it needs to be stated that Harris does not have any documented drinking issues, despite the rampant speculation. As mentioned at the very top, these are mere allegations.

But they are allegations with something, however minuscule, backing them up: a wine glass in a photo that doesn’t need one, mannerisms that no sober person without brain damage would have, and whatever this was with Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a bar.

And those allegations erupted anew after a viral video of Harris speaking to Broadway performers began circulating Sunday.

According to the New York Post, Harris was speaking to the cast of Broadway’s “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.” (She and her husband, Doug Emhoff, reportedly spent the weekend enjoying Broadway shows.)

You can watch the viral video for yourself below and see if you can put your finger on what exactly was “off” about the failed presidential candidate:

Kamala Harris was absolutely hammered in NYC.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/bx59r4zHov — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 16, 2025

“Kamala Harris was absolutely hammered in NYC,” a popular X account posted.

“She is perpetually drunk,” one X user commented under the above video. “I do appreciate the occasional reminders of the bullet we dodged when we sent her packing.”

“Kamala is sloshed,” another X account posted, with the same video.

Other internet sleuths also commented about Harris’ constant scratching of her nose, which — coupled with a seemingly drastic weight loss — is a telltale indicator of cocaine use.

Again, these are all accusations and nothing more. There is no concrete evidence that Harris is a lush.

But while perception may not necessarily be reality, it absolutely shapes reality, and that’s bad news for a woman who apparently still has at least one eye on 2028.

Remember, Harris already has a poor reputation when it comes to her infamous “word salads.” She’s already helped preside over a genuinely destructive period in American history. She’s already stained by the fact that her first real run at president came without her earning a single primary vote.

The absolute last thing she needs is a reputation for being a drunkard on top of it all.

