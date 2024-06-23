Share
News

Here's the Condition that May Be Causing Biden to Freeze Up as Obama Incident Has Democrats Terrified: Doctors

 By Randy DeSoto  June 23, 2024 at 8:30am
Share

Medical doctors are speculating that President Joe Biden may have Parkinson’s disease based on his instances of freezing at public events.

Biden, 81, has had three high profile examples of this in the last several days.

First, while attending the G7 summit in Italy earlier this month the president appeared to wander off to talk to paratroopers who had participated in a skydiving demonstration.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni then went over and wrangled him up. Some of the other G7 leaders seemed to take note of Biden’s behavior too.

Trending:
FBI Raids Home of Big City Democratic Mayor in Early Hours of the Morning

Then last week, Biden looked like he froze on stage at a Los Angeles fundraiser. Former President Barack Obama then stepped in, took him by the arm, and led him off the stage.

Is Biden too old to be president?

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called these instances examples of “cheap fake videos” that are done in “bad faith.”

She attacked “right-wing critics of the president,” who “have a credibility problem because of the fact checkers have repeatedly caught them pushing misinformation, disinformation.”

The press secretary explained the L.A. incident saying, “Let’s not forget President Obama, President Biden have a relationship. They are friends. They’re like family to each other, and I think that’s what you saw.”

Southern California plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian, a supporter of Donald Trump, posted video from a White House Juneteenth event during which Biden also appeared to freeze.

“Frozen (masked faces, diminished arm swing, less frequent blinking, etc) likely due to a central neurological disorder like Parkinsons,” she wrote concerning Biden’s health.

Related:
Developing: Trump Enters Landslide-Victory Territory in Blowout New Rasmussen Poll

“If this was just a normal, elderly person, I would not post about it. However, perceived weakness in our commander in chief is a national security threat. It affects us all,” Nazarian added.

“Right now, we need a leader who exudes power and strength… We need to bring back excellence, merit, and love for America. We need to reign in all this craziness,” she said.

Dr. Ziad Nasreddine, a neurologist who invented the gold-standard cognitive test, told the U.K. Daily Mail that slurred speech is a symptom of Parkinson’s, which impacts the levels of brain hormones involved in the body’s movement.

Biden’s habitual confusion of people’s names and dates may also be a sign.

“It could happen… occasionally we make a mistake. But if it’s happening very often, I think it does raise concern,” Nasreddine said.

In February, Biden called Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the President of Mexico.

That same month he referred to French president Emmanuel Macron as Francois Mitterrand. Mitterrand, the former French president, died in 1996.

Days later he referenced a conversation he said he had with Germany’s Helmut Kohl in 2021, but the former chancellor had died in 2017. Biden meant former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Parkinson’s Foundation website states that trouble moving and walking is another early symptom of the disease, as well as a soft or low voice, a masked face, and dizziness.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, an internal medicine doctor in New York City previously told the Daily Mail regarding Biden’s health, “We are long overdue for this type of investigation. No one likes to admit or recognize the passage of time, whether it is me or the president of the United States, but in certain cases you have to.”

The doctor argued, “[Biden] is a public servant, an elected official… and does have some responsibility to the people who voted for him.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Here's the Condition that May Be Causing Biden to Freeze Up as Obama Incident Has Democrats Terrified: Doctors
Trump Endorses Posting Ten Commandments in Classrooms
Kevin Costner Announces He's Done with 'Yellowstone': 'I'm Not Going to Be Able to Continue'
Hiker Collapses After Brush With Remarkably Common Acid Plant Everyone Should Know About
Ariz. Senate Race Tightens in Latest Polling, GOP Sees Trump-Backed Kari Lake in Dead Heat
See more...

Conversation