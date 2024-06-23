Here's the Condition that May Be Causing Biden to Freeze Up as Obama Incident Has Democrats Terrified: Doctors

Medical doctors are speculating that President Joe Biden may have Parkinson’s disease based on his instances of freezing at public events.

Biden, 81, has had three high profile examples of this in the last several days.

First, while attending the G7 summit in Italy earlier this month the president appeared to wander off to talk to paratroopers who had participated in a skydiving demonstration.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni then went over and wrangled him up. Some of the other G7 leaders seemed to take note of Biden’s behavior too.

JUST IN: President Biden appears to start wandering off at the G7 summit and has to be handled back in. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen grabbing Biden to bring him back to the group. This wasn’t the only awkward encounter between the two. Biden was caught on… pic.twitter.com/xf8NizIVgH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 13, 2024

Then last week, Biden looked like he froze on stage at a Los Angeles fundraiser. Former President Barack Obama then stepped in, took him by the arm, and led him off the stage.

That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called these instances examples of “cheap fake videos” that are done in “bad faith.”

She attacked “right-wing critics of the president,” who “have a credibility problem because of the fact checkers have repeatedly caught them pushing misinformation, disinformation.”

The press secretary explained the L.A. incident saying, “Let’s not forget President Obama, President Biden have a relationship. They are friends. They’re like family to each other, and I think that’s what you saw.”

Southern California plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian, a supporter of Donald Trump, posted video from a White House Juneteenth event during which Biden also appeared to freeze.

“Frozen (masked faces, diminished arm swing, less frequent blinking, etc) likely due to a central neurological disorder like Parkinsons,” she wrote concerning Biden’s health.

Frozen (masked faces, diminished arm swing, less frequent blinking, etc) likely due to a central neurological disorder like Parkinsons. Oh, and watch till the end to see why you should always use filler in the midface sparingly…. If this was just a normal, elderly person, I… pic.twitter.com/clRsg98fC0 — Dr. Sheila Nazarian (@DoctorNazarian) June 17, 2024

“If this was just a normal, elderly person, I would not post about it. However, perceived weakness in our commander in chief is a national security threat. It affects us all,” Nazarian added.

“Right now, we need a leader who exudes power and strength… We need to bring back excellence, merit, and love for America. We need to reign in all this craziness,” she said.

Dr. Ziad Nasreddine, a neurologist who invented the gold-standard cognitive test, told the U.K. Daily Mail that slurred speech is a symptom of Parkinson’s, which impacts the levels of brain hormones involved in the body’s movement.

Biden’s habitual confusion of people’s names and dates may also be a sign.

“It could happen… occasionally we make a mistake. But if it’s happening very often, I think it does raise concern,” Nasreddine said.

In February, Biden called Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the President of Mexico.

That same month he referred to French president Emmanuel Macron as Francois Mitterrand. Mitterrand, the former French president, died in 1996.

Days later he referenced a conversation he said he had with Germany’s Helmut Kohl in 2021, but the former chancellor had died in 2017. Biden meant former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Parkinson’s Foundation website states that trouble moving and walking is another early symptom of the disease, as well as a soft or low voice, a masked face, and dizziness.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, an internal medicine doctor in New York City previously told the Daily Mail regarding Biden’s health, “We are long overdue for this type of investigation. No one likes to admit or recognize the passage of time, whether it is me or the president of the United States, but in certain cases you have to.”

The doctor argued, “[Biden] is a public servant, an elected official… and does have some responsibility to the people who voted for him.”

