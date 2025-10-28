CONFIRMED: 160+ Republicans Targeted by Biden DOJ's 'Arctic Frost' Witch Hunt - House Judiciary Committee Drops Bomb

The more Americans learn about the Joe Biden Justice Department, the uglier it gets.

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday announced that the FBI under Biden was engaged in a wide-ranging investigation of Republicans that went well beyond then-former President Donald Trump and his immediate circle.

It was code-named Arctic Frost, and the facts are chilling.

#BREAKING: New Arctic Frost documents reveal even further wide ranging investigation by Biden’s DOJ to take down President Trump and his supporters. HIGHLIGHTS: -Arctic Frost investigators utilized FBI field offices from across the country to conduct its investigation.… — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 28, 2025

“New Arctic Frost documents reveal even further wide ranging investigation by Biden’s DOJ to take down President Trump and his supporters,” the Republican-run Judiciary Committee announced in a post on the social media platform X.

More than 160 Republicans, including lawmakers and party officials around the country, were targeted in the sweeping probe, the website Just the News reported.

The ostensible reason for the probe was to investigate the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion. But like just about everything related to Jan. 6, its scope appeared to go well beyond that day.

According to Just the News, the FBI under then-Director Christopher Wray was interviewing, serving subpoenas on, or executing digital search warrants on Republican officials in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Virginia.

Also targeted were Republican-allied groups such as Turning Point USA, the conservative activist organization founded by the now-assassinated Charlie Kirk.

Does that sound like a principled investigation focused on potential and actual threats to the country? Or does it sound like an open-ended fishing expedition aimed at political enemies of the party then in power?

It seems like ancient history now, with Trump’s return to the White House, but it was only a few years ago that Nancy Pelosi had a hand-picked committee shamelessly attempting to turn the Jan. 6 incursion — a melee on Capitol Hill that lasted about six hours — into the equivalent of the four years of devastation the country endured in the Civil War.

And at the same time, it turns out, Wray’s FBI and Garland’s Justice Department were engaged in a nationwide witch hunt for anyone who might have been involved.

That probe turned into the “election interference” case against Trump that was concocted by now-former special counsel Jack Smith.

There’s little new to “news” about the lawfare involved against Trump and his immediate associates.

For the four years between Joe Biden’s inauguration and Trump’s return to the White House, the entire country — the entire world — was forced to witness a campaign of lawfare against Trump at the state and federal levels, in civil and criminal courts (not to mention Melania Trump’s underwear drawer).

But revelations that the scope of the FBI’s investigation reached nearly 200 individuals in widely scattered parts of the country give a new perspective on just how far the Biden administration, the Garland Justice Department, and the Wray FBI were willing to go to root out Trump supporters.

For all that Democrats like to pretend they’re the defenders of American rights, no Republican administration has engaged in an equivalent action.

The crimes of Richard Nixon, the pre-Trump all-time boogeyman of Democratic politics, don’t come close to what went on under Biden.

The revelations so far are almost certainly only the beginning, and only just beneath the surface.

And it’s going to keep getting uglier.

