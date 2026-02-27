Share
Confirmed: The 80-Ton Truck Speeding Down an Interstate Into Oncoming Traffic Was Driven by Somali and Registered in Minnesota

 By Samantha Chang  February 27, 2026 at 9:43am
A Somali truck driver who was speeding down a Missouri highway in an 80-ton rig — going against traffic — failed an English proficiency test administered by state troopers after being pulled over for reckless driving.

Sgt. Dallas Thompson of Missouri State Highway Patrol told Fox 2 Now the Somali national could not read or understand basic road signs required to hold a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

“The trooper … saw the truck in question and conducted a traffic stop on him,” Thompson said. “The driver was unable to complete the English proficiency test.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called the incident “disturbing” and “dangerous.”

Thompson said Missouri requires commercial truck drivers to pass an English-language proficiency exam.

This makes sense: Anyone who drives should be able to understand basic road signs so they don’t kill people.

“In Missouri, they have to be able to understand English, take the test in English, and pass the road sign test here,” the trooper told Fox 2 Now.

However, it turns out the Somali national in this incident was licensed in Democrat-controlled Minnesota. He works for Cargo Transportation LLC, which is based in Hopkins, Minnesota.

Cargo Transportation is now under investigation by the Department of Transportation, which has been cracking down on truck drivers who can’t read basic road signs.

In January, the DOT said it has removed more than 11,500 truck drivers who failed English proficiency exams, and shut down 7,500 CDL training schools that did not meet the Trump administration’s readiness standards.

Related:
DAMNING VIDEO: Tractor-Trailer Reportedly Driven by Migrant Caught Driving Wrong Way on Interstate - Driver Hid Behind Curtain Once Caught

As a reminder, Trump signed an executive order in April 2025, mandating the enforcement of an existing — but heretofore unenforced — federal law requiring truck drivers to be proficient in English.

The order reversed a 2016 memorandum by the Obama administration, which abolished the language-proficiency requirement.

It’s absurd that an existing law requiring truckers to be able to read traffic signs in basic English has been ignored, despite the horrific ramifications this has.

Anyone could be the next victim of a horrific, preventable crash involving an 80,000-pound truck. It doesn’t matter whether you live.

Despite what race-hustling Democrats claim, requiring truck drivers to be able to read road signs is not “racist.”

It is an urgent public-safety issue that’s a matter of life and death.

