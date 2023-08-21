An employee of a Democrat-linked company submitted potentially “hundreds” of voter registrations that were flagged for “irregularities” by election officials in Michigan prior to the 2020 election.

The story first broke in 2020 when the registrations were flagged, but has surfaced again after a public records request to authorities in Muskegon, Michigan, revealed that an investigation had taken place and finally referred to the FBI.

The press secretary for Michigan’s attorney general told Politifact that the investigation had shown the fraud to have been conducted by GBI Strategies’ own employees in an attempt to make them look like they had completed more work for the company than they actually had.

In one police report cited by nonprofit news outlet Bridge Michigan, investigators noted that some of the ballot applications in question were found to be legitimate, while others were “clearly fraudulent” or “highly suspicious.”

None of the questionable applications were honored, however.

“Any resulting registrations have been voided, and there is no expected impact on any election,” Michigan State Police spokesperson Shannon Banner told Bridge Michigan on Oct. 30, 2020.

“The leading internal indication was that fraud was being perpetrated against GBI Strategies by its employees to fabricate work product without conducting the work expected of them, and not in explicit pursuit of defrauding the election infrastructure of the state,” press secretary Danny Wimmer said.

“The City Clerk in Muskegon detected the fraudulent material provided and alerted the proper authorities,” Wimmer added. “A thorough investigation was conducted by multiple agencies within the state and no successful fraud was perpetrated upon the state’s election process or qualified voter file.”

The investigation was kicked over to the FBI because GBI Strategies operates in a number of states.

GBI Strategies is largely funded by Democrats, according to publicly available records. It’s three largest donors in 2020 were the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, DNC Service Corporation, and the Democratic Party of Iowa, according to Open Secrets.

The GBI Strategies canvasser in question submitted about 10,500 completed voter registration forms in two large batches, Politifact reported. Several hundred of those were found to be questionable.

It was not immediately clear whether the FBI’s investigation into GBI Strategies was ongoing or had been closed.

State police, however, told reporters in 2020 that “none of the alleged fraudulent voter registrations resulted in voters receiving absentee ballot applications or ballots, any resulting registrations have been voided, and there is no expected impact on any election,” according to Politifact.

“There is no evidence that any of the invalid voter registration applications in question resulted in people getting registered to vote, receiving absentee ballots, casting absentee ballots, or voting in person in any election,” Angela Benander, spokeswoman for the secretary of state, told Politifact.

“The system worked,” Wimmer said.

Local news outlets WOOD-TV and WZZM-TV reported the same thing in 2020.

However, while claiming that this incident of the system working is somehow evidence that the system didn’t work in other cases would obviously be ridiculous, it would be just as ridiculous to claim that because the system worked in this incident it must have worked in all incidences of attempted voter fraud.

President Joe Biden won Michigan in 2020 by 154,188 votes, a margin of about 2.8 percent.

