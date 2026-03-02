CONFIRMED: Under Ex-FBI Dir. Wray, FBI Took Phone Records of Then Private Citizens Kash Patel and Susie Wiles

It’s officially been confirmed that the Biden FBI spied on current FBI Director Kash Patel and current White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, both of whom were private citizens at the time, ahead of the 2024 presidential election, surprise, surprise.

News of this confirmation — one that demonstrates just how desperate the Biden administration under then-FBI Director Christopher Wray was to stop President Donald Trump’s return to power — first broke on Fox News last week.

“We are told that, according to Kash Patel, the FBI director, the prior bureau leadership obtained his phone records and phone records to current White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles back in 2022 and 2023,” a Fox News broadcast revealed.

“This eventually led into the Jack Smith special counsel investigation into then-former President Donald Trump,” he added.

BOMBSHELL: Under Ex-FBI Dir. Wray, agency leaders obtained phone records of then private citizens Kash Patel and Susie Wiles. 10 related employees were fired today. The records led to the Jack Smith special counsel investigation. H/T @EricLDaugh pic.twitter.com/XQlLzScoYO — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) February 26, 2026

The Fox News reporter added that some of the records were “just toll records, which don’t have specific information other than times and dates.”

“Such records can be obtained by subpoena without a judge’s approval and do not constitute wiretaps,” according to the Washington Examiner.

Patel wasn’t pleased by these discoveries.

“It is outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records – along with those of now White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles – using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight,” he said in a statement to Reuters.

Exactly right. It’s the Russian collusion delusion hoax and conspiracy theory all over again, except with different targets and victims — and yes, victims, because what the Biden administration did to Trump and his allies, including Patel and Wiles, was patently wrong.

Gregg Jarrett says the FBI went too far by obtaining Kash Patel and Susie Wiles’ phone records, accusing investigators of abusing their authority and violating constitutional protections “Both the FBI and Jack Smith were out of control, becoming a law unto themselves,… pic.twitter.com/YuNWh2eLjF — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) February 27, 2026

“Both the FBI and Jack Smith were out of control, becoming a law unto themselves, accountable to nobody, doing what they wanted,” Fox News’ Gregg Jarrett argued after news of the spying emerged. “That is an egregious misuse of legal authority, which can absolutely be criminal.”

“Seizing Kash Patel and Susie Wiles’ phone records is outrageous. Even worse, tapping the telephone call between Wiles and her lawyer deliberately invaded attorney-client privilege, and it violated the Federal Wiretap Act,” he added.

Jarrett went so far as to call for both former FBI Director Wray and former special counsel Jack Smith to be prosecuted.

Director Patel responded to these bombshell discoveries by doing the right thing — firing Biden-era FBI agents left and right.

“FBI Director Kash Patel ordered the ouster of at least 10 employees involved in the investigation of President Donald Trump,” CNN confirmed late last week.

The leftist-infested FBI Agents Association denounced the terminations.

“The FBIAA condemns today’s unlawful termination of FBI Special Agents, which — like other firings by Director Patel — violates the due process rights of those who risk their lives to protect our country,” the group said in a statement.

“These actions weaken the Bureau by stripping away critical expertise and destabilizing the workforce, undermining trust in leadership and jeopardizing the Bureau’s ability to meet its recruitment goals — ultimately putting the nation at greater risk,” they added.

No mention was made of how the Biden FBI’s spying on Patel and Wiles had also weakened the bureau!

