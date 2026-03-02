CONFIRMED: Under Ex-FBI Dir. Wray, FBI Took Phone Records of Then Private Citizens Kash Patel and Susie Wiles

It’s officially been confirmed that the Biden FBI spied on current FBI Director Kash Patel and current White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, both of whom were private citizens at the time, ahead of the 2024 presidential election, surprise, surprise.

News of this confirmation — one that demonstrates just how desperate the Biden administration under then-FBI Director Christopher Wray was to stop President Donald Trump’s return to power — first broke on Fox News last week.

“We are told that, according to Kash Patel, the FBI director, the prior bureau leadership obtained his phone records and phone records to current White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles back in 2022 and 2023,” a Fox News broadcast revealed.

“This eventually led into the Jack Smith special counsel investigation into then-former President Donald Trump,” he added.

BOMBSHELL: Under Ex-FBI Dir. Wray, agency leaders obtained phone records of then private citizens Kash Patel and Susie Wiles. 10 related employees were fired today. The records led to the Jack Smith special counsel investigation. H/T @EricLDaugh pic.twitter.com/XQlLzScoYO — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) February 26, 2026

The Fox News reporter added that some of the records were “just toll records, which don’t have specific information other than times and dates.”

“Such records can be obtained by subpoena without a judge’s approval and do not constitute wiretaps,” according to the Washington Examiner.

Patel wasn’t pleased by these discoveries.

“It is outrageous and deeply alarming that the previous FBI leadership secretly subpoenaed my own phone records – along with those of now White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles – using flimsy pretexts and burying the entire process in prohibited case files designed to evade all oversight,” he said in a statement to Reuters.

Exactly right. It’s the Russian collusion delusion hoax and conspiracy theory all over again, except with different targets and victims — and yes, victims, because what the Biden administration did to Trump and his allies, including Patel and Wiles, was patently wrong.