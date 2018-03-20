Confirmed: FedEx Bombing in San Antonio Linked to Austin Bombings

Authorities believe the explosion at a FedEx facility near San Antonio, Texas, early Tuesday morning is linked to the four bombings that have occurred in Austin.

“The FBI is currently investigating a confirmed link between packages involved in the Austin bombing investigation and a mail delivery office in Sunset Valley,” The Sunset Valley Police Department posted on its Facebook page. “It appears that the source of the suspect packages was a private package delivery office in Sunset Valley.”

The package — which exploded on a conveyor belt in the FedEx’s processing center in Schertz, Texas — was sent from Sunset Valley in the Austin area and bound for an address back in the city, the Associated Press reported.

The Sunset Valley Police Chief Lenn Carter told reporters the shipping store had no drop-off point, so it had to be delivered inside.

Sunset Valley police chief says about 15-20 FBI and ATF agents are at the Brodie Lane FedEx store to investigate a package that was mailed from that location. He says whoever "delivered them had to have come inside the store" since there is no drop-off. #AustinBombings — Mary Huber (@marymhuber) March 20, 2018

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told Austin’s city council on Tuesday, “We do believe that these incidents are all related. That is because of the specific contents of these devices.”

Regarding Sunday’s tripwire bombing in Austin, which injured two young men, he noted, “That bomb was very different from the other three.”

Manley explained, “The first three appeared to be targeting a specific residence, resident address. And whether they were targeting the person at that address or not, we know they were placed on a specific doorstep at a specific home.”

Dan Defenbaugh, a former FBI official who spent decades investigating bomb cases, told The Washington Post that he is concerned the bomber has shifted tactics.

“Once a bomb builder makes a device, they usually make it the same way each and every time,” said Defenbaugh, who managed the Oklahoma City bombing investigation.

“That’s not happening here. I’m also troubled by the fact that there hasn’t been an extortion demand or communication.”

The four bombs that have taken place in Austin since March 2 have killed two people and injured four others, according to the Texas Statesman.

Austin Police stated the department has responded to 1,200 calls about suspicious packages since March 12, including 420 calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

President Donald Trump responded to the bombings at the White House on Tuesday, telling reporters, “This is obviously a very, very sick individual, or maybe individuals.”

NEW: Pres. Trump calls string of Austin bombings "terrible." "This is obviously a very, very sick individual, or maybe individuals…These are sick people, and we have to find them as soon as possible." https://t.co/tlQCLaDoNS pic.twitter.com/U9rBY7PyYg — ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2018

He added, “These are sick people, and we will get to the bottom of it, and we will be very strong. We have all sorts of federal agencies over there right now. We’re searching. What’s going on in Austin — a great place, tremendous place — is absolutely disgraceful.”

