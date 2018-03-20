The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

Confirmed: FedEx Bombing in San Antonio Linked to Austin Bombings

By Randy DeSoto
March 20, 2018 at 12:27pm

Print

Authorities believe the explosion at a FedEx facility near San Antonio, Texas, early Tuesday morning is linked to the four bombings that have occurred in Austin.

“The FBI is currently investigating a confirmed link between packages involved in the Austin bombing investigation and a mail delivery office in Sunset Valley,” The Sunset Valley Police Department posted on its Facebook page. “It appears that the source of the suspect packages was a private package delivery office in Sunset Valley.”

The package — which exploded on a conveyor belt in the FedEx’s processing center in Schertz, Texas — was sent from Sunset Valley in the Austin area and bound for an address back in the city, the Associated Press reported.

The Sunset Valley Police Chief Lenn Carter told reporters the shipping store had no drop-off point, so it had to be delivered inside.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told Austin’s city council on Tuesday, “We do believe that these incidents are all related. That is because of the specific contents of these devices.”

Regarding Sunday’s tripwire bombing in Austin, which injured two young men, he noted, “That bomb was very different from the other three.”

Manley explained, “The first three appeared to be targeting a specific residence, resident address. And whether they were targeting the person at that address or not, we know they were placed on a specific doorstep at a specific home.”

Dan Defenbaugh, a former FBI official who spent decades investigating bomb cases, told The Washington Post that he is concerned the bomber has shifted tactics.

Do you think these bombings are terrorist related?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Once a bomb builder makes a device, they usually make it the same way each and every time,” said Defenbaugh, who managed the Oklahoma City bombing investigation.

“That’s not happening here. I’m also troubled by the fact that there hasn’t been an extortion demand or communication.”

The four bombs that have taken place in Austin since March 2 have killed two people and injured four others, according to the Texas Statesman.

Austin Police stated the department has responded to 1,200 calls about suspicious packages since March 12, including 420 calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Cops Raid Sex Trafficker’s Trailer, Find Terrifying Construction Waiting for Women Inside

President Donald Trump responded to the bombings at the White House on Tuesday, telling reporters, “This is obviously a very, very sick individual, or maybe individuals.”

He added, “These are sick people, and we will get to the bottom of it, and we will be very strong. We have all sorts of federal agencies over there right now. We’re searching. What’s going on in Austin — a great place, tremendous place — is absolutely disgraceful.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Bomb, FBI, police, Texas

By: Randy DeSoto on March 20, 2018 at 12:27pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

Ex-FBI Asst. Director Acknowledges Gov’t-Wide Anti-Trump Plot

Ryan Pickrell

Donald Trump, James Comey

Huge New Statement From Trump Could Land Comey in Prison

Becky Loggia

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Cherokee Genealogist Comes Forward with Damning Truth on Warren’s Ancestry

Randy DeSoto

Oprah Winfrey

New Christian Film Topples Oprah’s ‘Wrinkle In Time’ at Box Office

Becky Loggia

Democrat Govs. Jerry Brown, Andrew Cuomo and Dannel Malloy

Top Democrat Governors Get Stunning Bad News

Becky Loggia

sheriff's department entry team

Not Just Guns: State Begins Ammo Confiscation as Well

Becky Loggia

law professor Jonathan Turley and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

Law Professor to McCabe: Don’t Worry About Pension, Worry About Prison

Randy DeSoto

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham

Trump-Hater Lindsey Graham Makes Shock Admission About Dossier

Recently Posted