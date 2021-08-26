Confirmed: At Least 10 US Service Members Dead After Suicide Bomb During Biden's Withdrawal Disaster

The crisis in Afghanistan fueled by the Biden administration’s incompetence has turned from bad to worse. For the first time since the Taliban takeover, United States personnel have been killed.

According to Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier, at least 10 U.S. service members have been killed Thursday in bombings near the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

At least 10 US service members have been killed outside the airport in Kabul — from US officials according to our Pentagon team. — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) August 26, 2021

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby wrote on Twitter that “a number of US & civilian casualties” have resulted from the attacks.

“We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate,” he wrote. “We will continue to update.”

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

A couple of hours later, Kirby tweeted a picture of his official statement on the attacks at the airport.

“We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport,” he wrote. “A number of others are also being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.”

The Taliban issued a statement on Twitter clarifying they did not condone the attacks.

“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security,” they wrote in Pashto on Twitter.

“The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.”

غبرګون:

اسلامي امارت د کابل په هوايي ډګر کې په ملکي خلکو چاودنه په کلکه غندي، یاده چاودنه په هغه سیمه کې ترسره شوې چې د‌ امنيت مسئولیت يې د امريکايي ځواکونو په لاس کې دی.

اسلامي امارت د خپلو خلکو امنيت او ساتنې ته کلک متوجه دی، د شر غوښتونکو کړيو مخه به په کلکه سره ونيول شي. — Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) August 26, 2021

According to USA Today, the multiple explosions are believed to have been carried out by the ISIS-K terrorist network, whom the outlet calls “an enemy of the Taliban.”

No matter who orchestrated the attacks, the fact remains that the deteriorating situation in Kabul is largely the result of the Biden administration’s failure. Its botched withdrawal has created a hotbed for both groups like ISIS-K and the Taliban government.

Even if the Taliban did not orchestrate the attacks, their rapid takeover allowed ISIS to re-establish its presence in the country, and it has now led to the death of at least 10 U.S. service members.

The Biden administration undoubtedly has blood on its hands.

One week ago, Biden attempted to quell concerns by assuring people “no one’s being killed right now.” He then flippantly knocked on wood, an action that was wholly inappropriate for the situation.

The knock clearly didn’t work, as U.S. blood has now been shed in Afghanistan on Biden’s watch. It’s too late for dismissive gestures: The Biden administration must answer for these deaths.

