George Soros looks on after having delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting on Jan. 23, 2020, in Davos, Switzerland. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Fabrice Coffrini - AFP / Getty Images; Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Confirmed: Soros Behind Activists Who Followed Sinema Into Bathroom, Harassed Her for Betraying Biden

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 5, 2021 at 11:40am
I understand that people think harassing politicians and cornering them in bathrooms and elevators is an effective way to pursue change, but what if they’re wrong?

There should be enough to sink this strategy from an a priori standpoint. But if you want to enter into the a posteriori realm of judgment, consider the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. Republicans were ambushed all over the Capitol grounds by activists screaming at them and demanding they vote against then-President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

It generated quite a few clips for the establishment media to applaud — and no substantive change in the final vote.

Three years later, however, the technique has made a comeback.

Since Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema won’t support the $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” spending blowout at its current price tag — and won’t support Democrats’ attempt to ram amnesty for illegal immigrants through the Senate — activists decided to confront her in a bathroom and on a plane in separate incidents.

The bathroom incident over the weekend was far from a grassroots effort. Instead, according to The Washington Free Beacon, it was carried out by a group supported by progressive moneybags George Soros.

In case you’ve managed to miss it, here was the scene as activists harassed Sinema in a restroom on the campus of Arizona State University.

The activists told Sinema “we need a ‘Build Back Better’ plan right now.”

“We knocked on doors for you to get you elected,” one individual said. “We need to hold you accountable.”

Sinema said the incident was “not legitimate protest” and “wholly inappropriate.”

“It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom,” she said in a statement.

There wasn’t a whole lot of media condemnation of the incident, nor were there many denunciations of the activists’ behavior from Sinema’s fellow Democrats. In fact, President Joe Biden called the bathroom harassment “part of the process.”

The stunt was orchestrated by a group called Living United for Change in Arizona — or LUCHA, the Spanish word for fight. LUCHA said it “wouldn’t have to resort to confronting [Sinema] around [Phoenix] if she took meetings with the communities that elected her.” In other words, do what we say or we’ll harass you.

Like many a progressive activist organization, its lawn has been pretty heavily astroturfed with money from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. In fact, Open Society is LUCHA’s biggest donor, the Free Beacon reported.

“The group gave $1.5 million to Living United in 2019 and $250,000 in 2017, according to the philanthropy’s grants database. Living United reported around $1.7 million in revenue in 2019 and $328,000 in 2017.”

Other contributors include Mark Zuckerberg’s immigration charity, a Democratic PAC and the National Education Association, the largest teachers union in the country.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time a Soros-backed group has been involved in one of these viral confrontations. Remember this?

Ana Maria Archila, who yelled at Sen. Jeff Flake and blocked him in an elevator during the Kavanaugh confirmation saga, was the executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy.

You’ll never believe this, but the CPD has received plenty of cash from Soros as well: “Soros provided the CPD with $130,000 from the Foundation to Promote Open Society in 2014 and $1,164,500 in 2015,” The Washington Free Beacon reported in 2017. “Soros provided an additional $705,000 from the Open Society Policy Center in 2016.”

Imagine the hue and cry if Sinema were popular on the left. She would be able to claim the incident brought on flashbacks of Jan. 6. If she said she thought she was going to die there in the bathroom stall, who would challenge her?

But, instead, the cause these activists were supporting is media-approved and Soros-funded. Thus, it’s merely “part of the process.” What a shocker.

Confirmed: Soros Behind Activists Who Followed Sinema Into Bathroom, Harassed Her for Betraying Biden
