Conflict of Interest? Biden's Granddaughter Tours College Where He Was Paid Handsomely

Joe Biden sure loves using his position of power to benefit those closest to him.

We’ve seen it with the way he covers for his son, Hunter Biden, who may soon face federal charges for committing crimes related to taxes and the purchase of a firearm.

And now, we’re potentially seeing Biden use that power to benefit his granddaughter.

When those on the right side of the aisle even appear to be helping their family members, such moves are considered gross misconduct by much of the establishment media.

Take Trump, for example. How many times did the media attack the former president for the ways his family allegedly benefited from his time in office? Too many times to count.

Of course, Biden is shielded from such criticism.

Nevertheless, a recent public appearance of his has many people wondering — is Biden using his connections to help his granddaughter skip the line for admission at the University of Pennsylvania?

These questions began to pop up on Friday after Biden made a trip to Pennsylvania to join his granddaughter — 18-year-old Natalie Biden, a senior in high school — on a college visit at the university.

As detailed by the U.K. Daily Mail, Biden has many connections to the Ivy League school.

For one, before eventually resigning to run for president, Biden served as Benjamin Franklin Presidential Professor of the Practices.

During his time in that position, Biden was paid a substantial $2 million, the Daily Mail reported.

Second, Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, and his daughter, Ashley Biden, as well as Natalie’s sisters, Naomi and Finnegan, have all graduated from the university.

For two hours, Biden toured the school alongside Natalie, with University President Elizabeth Magill and History professor Sophia Rosenfield, suggesting Natalie may be pursuing some sort of history degree.

How many prospective students get to tour their college of choice alongside such important faculty members?

Probably only those with connections to powerful people who could use their influence to potentially benefit the university.

One would think that a university like Pennsylvania would want connections to the leader of the executive branch.

Certainly, as universities such as this that utilize controversial (or, perhaps more accurately put, racist) affirmative action practices await the upcoming Supreme Court decisions on race-based admissions, an in with Biden might help.

Especially considering Biden previously suggested he may one day support packing the court.

Of course, this is all complete speculation, but the larger point is that Biden has been accused, over and over again, of corrupt practices.

Who’s to say this situation with his granddaughter is any different?

