Parler Share
Commentary

Conflict of Interest? Biden's Granddaughter Tours College Where He Was Paid Handsomely

 By Michael Austin  October 9, 2022 at 1:35pm
Parler Share

Joe Biden sure loves using his position of power to benefit those closest to him.

We’ve seen it with the way he covers for his son, Hunter Biden, who may soon face federal charges for committing crimes related to taxes and the purchase of a firearm.

And now, we’re potentially seeing Biden use that power to benefit his granddaughter.

When those on the right side of the aisle even appear to be helping their family members, such moves are considered gross misconduct by much of the establishment media.

Take Trump, for example. How many times did the media attack the former president for the ways his family allegedly benefited from his time in office? Too many times to count.

Trending:
Photos: Why Does Jill Biden Dress in Patterns Similar to That of Home Furniture, Curtains, Wallpaper?

Of course, Biden is shielded from such criticism.

Nevertheless, a recent public appearance of his has many people wondering — is Biden using his connections to help his granddaughter skip the line for admission at the University of Pennsylvania?

These questions began to pop up on Friday after Biden made a trip to Pennsylvania to join his granddaughter — 18-year-old Natalie Biden, a senior in high school — on a college visit at the university.

As detailed by the U.K. Daily Mail, Biden has many connections to the Ivy League school.

Do you think Biden's granddaughter will get into college because of him?

For one, before eventually resigning to run for president, Biden served as Benjamin Franklin Presidential Professor of the Practices.

During his time in that position, Biden was paid a substantial $2 million, the Daily Mail reported.

Second, Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, and his daughter, Ashley Biden, as well as Natalie’s sisters, Naomi and Finnegan, have all graduated from the university.

For two hours, Biden toured the school alongside Natalie, with University President Elizabeth Magill and History professor Sophia Rosenfield, suggesting Natalie may be pursuing some sort of history degree.

How many prospective students get to tour their college of choice alongside such important faculty members?

Related:
Trump Brilliantly Pauses Rally to Play Compilation of Biden Bloopers, Crowd Reacts with 4 Words

Probably only those with connections to powerful people who could use their influence to potentially benefit the university.

One would think that a university like Pennsylvania would want connections to the leader of the executive branch.

Certainly, as universities such as this that utilize controversial (or, perhaps more accurately put, racist) affirmative action practices await the upcoming Supreme Court decisions on race-based admissions, an in with Biden might help.

Especially considering Biden previously suggested he may one day support packing the court.

Of course, this is all complete speculation, but the larger point is that Biden has been accused, over and over again, of corrupt practices.

Who’s to say this situation with his granddaughter is any different?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Conflict of Interest? Biden's Granddaughter Tours College Where He Was Paid Handsomely
Iranian State TV Suddenly Interrupted, Displays Ominous Message for World to See
Democrats Are Shaking After Pollster's Bombshell: 100% of Polls Show...
Breaking: Feds Now Believe They Have Enough Evidence for Criminal Charges Against Hunter Biden - Report
Royal Staff Felt 'Sick' Before Meetings with Meghan - Harry 'Carried Out Loyalty Tests': Report
See more...

Conversation