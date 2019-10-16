SECTIONS
News
Print

Confused Biden Blasts People 'Clipping Coupons in the Stock Market,' Promises To Eliminate Then Double Capital Gains Tax

Former Vice President Joe Biden during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesFormer Vice President Joe Biden during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published October 15, 2019 at 6:25pm
Print

Former Vice President Joe Biden bizarrely claimed during Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate that there are people “clipping coupons in a stock market.”

Biden’s remarks came during a discussion about the wealth tax plans proposed by two of his fellow candidates — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

That specific gaffe came several seconds after he said he’d eliminate the capital gains tax, before correcting himself and saying he’d actually raise it.

“We have to start rewarding work, not just wealth,” Biden said. “I would eliminate the capital gains tax.”

He flip-flopped roughly half a second later.

TRENDING: CNN Didn’t Disclose That Audience Member Who Set Warren Up for Viral Soundbite Was Maxed Out Donor

“I would raise the capital gains tax to the highest rate of 39.5 percent. I would double it,” he said.

Then, Biden made his “coupons” gaffe.

“Why in God’s name should someone who’s clipping coupons in the stock market make — in fact, pay a lower tax rate than someone who in fact is, like I said, a schoolteacher and a firefighter,” he said.

“It’s ridiculous, and they pay a lower tax.”

Do you think Joe Biden will win the 2020 Democratic nomination?

Watch below.

It’s not entirely clear what Biden meant to say. It’s possible he was trying to say that people who work in supermarkets should not pay a higher tax rate than people who work on the stock market.

Regardless, many commentators still took notice of his gaffe:

RELATED: In Middle of Dem Debate, Anderson Cooper Declares Biden's Been 'Falsely Accused'

The Hill’s Saagar Enjeti may have put it best:

“This Biden answer on taxes is literally incomprehensible,” he tweeted.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Tulsi Gabbard Blasts CNN, NYT as 'Despicable' in Middle of CNN Debate on Live TV
Confused Biden Blasts People 'Clipping Coupons in the Stock Market,' Promises To Eliminate Then Double Capital Gains Tax
In Middle of Dem Debate, Anderson Cooper Declares Biden's Been 'Falsely Accused'
MLB Prospect Writes Birthday Tribute for Late Wife Almost Two Months After Her Murder: 'I Miss You'
Shepard Smith Announces He's Leaving Fox News On-Air
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×