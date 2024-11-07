Share
Jimmy Kimmel speaks to hospitality workers at the Culinary Workers Union Hall Local 226 as he campaigns with Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 21. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Confused and Delusional Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down in Tears as He Responds to Trump's Victory

 By Michael Schwarz  November 7, 2024 at 10:24am
They have had nine years to reflect on their own ugliness, repent, and then change their behavior. But they have not done it.

Thus, in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s glorious victory in the 2024 election, Trump voters have two choices. We may choose to ignore celebrities and others afflicted by Trump Derangement Syndrome, or we may choose to mock their self-righteousness, marvel at their lack of self-awareness and revel in the insignificance of their deranged opinions.

For instance, Wednesday on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Trump-hating host Jimmy Kimmel twice got choked up while delivering an opening monologue sure to attract attention from those who choose to treat TDS-afflicted celebrities with gleeful mockery.

In fact, never mind Trump voters. All connoisseurs of narcissistic absurdity will find Kimmel’s monologue delicious.

The show opened with a skit involving Kimmel in his office, packing his belongings in response to Trump’s victory. But show regular Guillermo Rodriguez appeared and implored Kimmel not to leave the country.

“Jimmy, we need you. We need you to help us get through this. You have a very important voice,” Rodriguez said.

In a moment of high unintentional comedy, the narcissistic host, without a shred of self-awareness, agreed to stay. He is, after all, very important.

Then, early in his monologue, Kimmel demonstrated that he still does not understand the Trump-led political revolution.

“This Donald Trump, he’s like the Emperor from Star Wars: He’s old, he’s evil and he keeps coming back with no reasonable explanation whatsoever.”

Do you feel sorry for Jimmy Kimmel?

Five minutes of lame jokes ensued before Kimmel treated viewers to the mother of all TDS-inspired meltdowns.

Indeed, one simply must see and hear it to believe it.

“Let’s be honest, it was a terrible night last night,” the host said. “It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hardworking immigrants who make this country go …”

At that point, his voice broke. The audience clapped as he paused and lowered his head in a dramatic display of virtue-signaling.

Another such display soon followed.

Related:
Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Has Trump Derangement Syndrome: 'It Is Really Starting to Taking a Toll'

“For health care,” he continued, “for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech. It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on Social Security, for our allies in Ukraine …”

Once again, his voice broke, and the audience applauded.

Readers with an exceptionally high tolerance for folly may view the entire spectacle below. Kimmel’s litany of “terrible” virtue-signaling began around the 7:44 mark.

For a moment, never mind Kimmel’s self-righteousness and gargantuan chutzpah (journalism? free speech?).

Instead, note what made him choke up: illegal immigration and Ukraine. In other words, he cares most about foreigners, thinks well of himself because of it and would gladly sacrifice Americans’ interests — and even our sovereignty — in order to showcase his own perceived moral goodness.

Never has the chasm between ordinary Trump-supporting Americans and revolting elites like Kimmel stood so wide.

Nonetheless, for all Trump supporters, the choice remains. We might ignore those of Kimmel’s ilk and go on cheerfully about our day.

Or, we may choose to mock them.

For those inclined to the latter, here is a mega-viral clip (more than 3.1 million views as of Thursday morning) posted to the social media platform X that might make you cry with laughter, as it did me:

So what should we make of Kimmel’s assertion that Trump’s victory has “no reasonable explanation whatsoever”?

It doesn’t matter. Ignore him if you like. Or laugh at him.

After all, we had many reasons to vote for Trump. And Kimmel isn’t important enough to be one of them.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
