Confused Madonna, 68, Crashes and Burns at VMAs - Can't Recall Why She's On Stage as Fans Feared She Wouldn't Be Able to Get to Her Feet

Madonna is 68. On Sunday night at the MTV Video Music Awards she stood onstage, won another trophy, and admitted she was not sure why she was there.

“I’m kind of unclear as to what this award is for,” she said after joining Charli XCX and Troye Sivan to collect Best Dance for Confessions II The Film.

Charli had to open the card again so the honoree could catch up.

Is it time for 68 year old Madonna to retire? https://t.co/v9L6dHmOzn — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 28, 2026

Madonna opened the show with Sabrina Carpenter on “Bring Your Love,” then a Danceteria remix with Charli XCX.

During the performance, lasers shot out from her crotch, she made a toilet-stall cameo, she straddled a piano, and dancers hauled her across the floor.

Madonna become an embarrassing parody of herself at this point? Yes No

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She looked unfocused and out of breath, leaving viewers wondering if she could get back on her feet.

Knew I could count on this team 🥹🤝 @Madonna & @SabrinaAnnLynn takes home Best Collaboration for Bring Your Love at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/uJTewXVJmc — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 28, 2026

MTV had waited 23 years for the return of Madonna, who was celebrated as a icon in her day. What they got was a reminder that shock expires when the shock artist cannot remember what she is doing.

Before the speech Madonna announced she needed to get “this thing” out of her, joked that a laser had been there all night, and complained the microphone was too short. Then she caused some confusion with a lecture about how dance makes everyone equal before leaving the stage.

She took home seven awards Sunday, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration.

@doogadoo11 Madonna hasn’t done anything relevant in decades. Are they awarding activism now? — TXJollyRoger☠️ (@TxJollyRoger) September 28, 2026

Arrogance may be useful when you are in your twenties. It is poison when you are approaching 70 and cannot see that the scandal is you.

The crowd that once gasped at her gimmicks now winces and she doesn’t seem to notice, which is why she keeps doing it. Some fans commenting online tried to be kind. Bravo for moving at 68, they said. Others were blunter.

Madonna doesn’t know how to hang it up. This is one of the weirdest and most cringe things I’ve ever seen. Why are the MTV Music Awards on CBS after football? https://t.co/zUek80Ii66 — Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) September 28, 2026

LMAOO why was Madonna struggling so much right here 😭😭 #vmas https://t.co/A5A9YDoaSY — GeezusRice (@GeezusRice) September 27, 2026

Madonna has spent decades insisting that provocation is courage — It’s not.

Madonna recalled, in another speech, that a manager once told her after the 1984

“Like a Virgin” tumble — the pop star famously tripped on stage — that her career was over.

Her career did in fact survive, but only to become a perverse joke filled with bathroom sets, laser gags, and a confusion either caused by drugs, old age, or a mix of the two.

Each appearance she makes now sands a little more off the legend and adds a little more to the compilation reel of a star who refuses to leave. She proceeds, systematically, to humiliate herself in public in some feeble attempt to cling to relevancy and fend off old age (unsuccessfully), and calls it art.

The VMAs will move on next year. Madonna will still be almost 70, still convinced that base exhibitionism erases her aging. It does not.

The clip of her asking what the award is for will last longer in the public consciousness than any of the awards themselves.

That is the part she cannot seem to see.

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