Congress Goes On Vacation After Voting for Impeachment and Making No Plans To Proceed

By Jack Davis
Published December 20, 2019 at 8:11am
After rushing to pass articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the Democrat-led House has put heading home for its annual Christmas recess ahead of moving quickly to let the Senate begin its trial on the charges the House approved Wednesday.

Procedurally, after the House passes articles of impeachment, the Senate conducts a trial on those charges. However, more than a day after the House’s action to pass the articles against Trump along party lines, nothing had been formally transmitted to the Republican-majority Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she was holding up the process because she wants to know how the Senate will conduct the trial before she sends the articles over to the upper chamber and loses control of the process.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has said he wants a fast trial without added witnesses House Democrats are demanding, said that despite conversations on the upcoming trial, there has been no meeting of the minds.

“We remain at an impasse,” the Kentucky Republican said, according to The Associated Press.

Does you think this shows Trump's impeachment is purely political?

He said Democrats were “too afraid″ to act, adding that he was waiting to see “whether the House Democrats ever work up the courage to take their accusations to trial.”

McConnell has called the House action against the president “the most rushed, least thorough and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history.”

Pelosi claims she is simply looking for fairness in the Senate.

“So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us,” the California Democrat said Wednesday, adding a day later, “We’d like to see a fair process, but we’ll see what they have and will be ready for whatever it is.”

As the issue stews, Trump has taken to Twitter to mock Democrats.

McConnell on Thursday said the Senate will not seek new witnesses, as House Democrats want, because it will not do “House Democrats’ homework,” according to U.S. News & World Report.

He said Democrats are proving impeachment was a sham by delaying action after passage of the articles.

“Prosecutors are getting cold feet in front of the entire country and second-guessing whether they even want to go to trial,” McConnell said. “They said impeachment was so urgent that it could not even wait for due process, but now they’re content to sit on their hands.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
