Report: Trump Could Have DOD Build Wall Without State of Emergency, Congressional Approval

The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service released a paper internally that suggests President Donald Trump may have the authority to use Department of Defense resources to build a border wall without obtaining congressional approval or declaring a state of emergency.

CRS, Congress’s in-house research arm, internally published a paper Jan. 10 titled “Can the Department of Defense Build the Border Wall?”

The Daily Caller News Foundation has obtained a copy of the paper.

The CRS document says (emphasis added):

“Another statute that authorizes the Secretary of Defense to assist civilian law enforcement with counterdrug activities may provide some authority for the construction of barriers along the border.

TRENDING: California Lawmaker Switches from Republican to Democrat Mid-Term

“10 U.S.C. § 284 (Section 284) provides that the Secretary of Defense ‘may provide support for the counterdrug activities or activities to counter transnational organized crime’ of any law enforcement agency, including through the ‘(c)onstruction of roads and fences and installation of lighting to block drug smuggling corridors across international boundaries of the United States.’ …

“Use of Section 284 would not require a declaration of a national emergency under the NEA.

“However, the DOD’s Section 284 authority to construct fences appears to extend only to ‘drug smuggling corridors,’ a condition that may limit where DOD could deploy fencing.”

“Drug corridors” are not defined in law, according to a congressional aide.

Do you think President Trump should use this provision to build a border wall? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The president has suggested using executive authority as a workaround to the stalemate that led to the partial government shutdown.

House Democrats have refused to allocate $5.7 billion Trump requested to build part of a wall along the southern border, and the president has refused to support legislation opening the government that does not include border wall funding.

Trump said Jan. 4 that he has considered using a “state of emergency” to build the wall.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley urged Trump not to declare a state of emergency, expressing concerns about overreach and setting a precedent that Democrats could also use when in power.

But the CRS report suggests that there is another option beyond negotiating with Congress or declaring a national emergency.

RELATED: Trump Stands Strong Post-Shutdown: ‘We Will Build the Wall!’

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.