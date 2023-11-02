Congress Has the Power to Make Biden 'Crime Family' Crumble, And It Must Be Used

Americans have the right to know if President Joe Biden and his family have sold them down the river.

It’s time to cut to the chase.

Real America’s Voice anchor Grant Stinchfield interviewed Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Tuesday’s edition of his show. Marlow is the author of the New York Times bestselling book “Breaking Biden.”

In the interview, Marlow maintained members of the Biden family will be called to testify before Congress.

“I am optimistic that the House will proceed in a way where we’re going to see Bidens have to testify, and the answers they’re going to give to these questions, Grant, are going to blow your mind,” he told Stinchfield.

When it happens, the Bidens who are called to testify will not fare well because they “are terrible when they actually have a microphone in front of them and are forced to give answers. And if they keep pleading the Fifth, they’re going to look like the crime family that they are,” Marlow said.

He continued, “People have to get hauled in, and they have to explain what they did — the Biden family members — what they did for all these companies overseas, what they did for all these Chinese companies. We need to get those answers now.”







America has waited long enough. The Bidens need to know they are not untouchable. Congress has the power to expose them for what they are.

If you could read The Western Journal's articles in other languages, would you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (2 Votes) No: 97% (73 Votes)

According to an April report from Covington & Burling, congressional rules give the House Oversight and Accountability Committee — chaired by GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky — the right to issue subpoenas. The chairman can do this on his own without the consent of the panel’s top Democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland. In fact, Comer need not even provide notice to Raksin unless a subpoena is for a deposition.

What all that means is Comer can subpoena Hunter Biden, the president’s brother James Biden and anyone else in the Biden family who might have been involved in shady business deals overseas. And that means Americans might finally get some answers and accountability.

Whatever happens, this mess needs to be cleared up. It is a dark cloud over the American psyche.

It’s not as though Comer and company are weaving tall tales. In September, the committee published an overview of what it had at the time in response to claims that there was no evidence the president was involved. It included 22 examples of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s schemes.

“There is mounting evidence that Joe Biden was involved in his family’s influence peddling schemes, including while he served as Vice President,” the panel said. “However, Democrats and their corporate media allies continue to ignore this overwhelming evidence as they seek to distract the American people from the Biden family’s corruption.”

The committee’s website also features a report on “The Bidens’ Influence Peddling Timeline.”

“Since taking the gavel in January,” it says, “the Committee on Oversight and Accountability has accelerated its investigation of the Biden family’s domestic and international business practices to determine whether the Biden family has been targeted by foreign actors, President Biden is compromised, and our national security is threatened.”

These are not just empty threats. Comer has the receipts.

“Records obtained through the Committee’s subpoenas to date reveal that the Bidens and their associates have received over $20 million in payments from foreign entities,” the report continues.

This is clearly no witch hunt bent on fabricating evidence. It’s not a repeat of the Russian collusion hoax that attempted to frame former President Donald Trump. Comer and the oversight panel have done their due diligence in collecting viable evidence. It’s time for answers.

The proof is in the pudding, and the pudding is ready to be served.

For his part, Marlow “cannot wait” for the subpoenas to go to bring the Bidens in.

Neither can the American people.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.