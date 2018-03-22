According to a recent Forbes report, “Cigna, Centene and Anthem have been among the publicly-traded insurers that have forecast improving profits for 2018 in their individual business that includes Obamacare.”

Moreover, the president’s Council of Economic Advisers confirms that assessment: “Gross profit margins (premiums less claims) have increased as the small number of remaining companies gained experience with the individual and small group market risk pool and set higher premiums while government subsidies cover most of the rising insurance costs on the exchanges.”

It is one thing to bail out a failing industry, pleading that another infusion of taxpayer cash will somehow serve the public interest. It’s quite another to top off company profits by picking taxpayers’ pockets. Enough.

American taxpayers, especially the tens of millions of voters who listened to 8 years of congressional rhetoric and promises to repeal and replace Obamacare, do not deserve another inexcusable public policy surrender. They do not deserve a repeat of the abysmal 2017 Senate Republican performance, including failure to enact even a watered-down version of a “replacement” bill.

Congress should get serious, forget about Obamacare bailouts, and directly attack the rising health insurance costs that are ravaging millions of Americans in the badly damaged individual and small group markets.

Millions of middle-class taxpayers, particularly individuals and families ineligible for Obamacare’s premium subsidies, desperately need relief from these high insurance costs. Instead of propping up a failing program, Congress should quickly provide that relief.

A broad range of conservative policy analysts have coalesced around better longer-term solutions, thus establishing the groundwork for a comprehensive and competently crafted legislative alternative. Such an approach—reflecting the thoughtful contributions of various senators last fall—would return the lion’s share of regulatory authority over health insurance to the states. Innovative states would become the platforms for expanding patient control over health care dollars and decisions.

If done right, such an approach would not only reduce costs and increase insurance coverage, but also expand the health care choices available to millions of Americans.

House and Senate members should get beyond Obamacare. Ignore the rear view mirror and look ahead to the hard, but rewarding work of health care reform—reform based on real patient choice and genuine free enterprise.