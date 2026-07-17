Congress Threatens 'Consequences' After Canadian Incompetence Leaves Big Chunk of U.S. with Dangerous Air Quality

Since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, America has maintained a frosty relationship with its neighbor to the north.

Needless to say, the heat and smoke from Canadian wildfires will not thaw those relations.

According to CBS News, winds have carried hazardous smoke from more than 100 out-of-control Canadian wildfires into the Upper Midwest and Northeast, prompting Republican members of Congress to demand effective action from the Canadian government and to threaten “consequences” should that government fail to take it.

Some wildfires also burned in northern Minnesota.

The main problem, however, stems from out-of-control fires across Canada — a problem that seems to recur many summers of late.

Thus, according to WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Republicans Reps. Jack Bergman, John James, Lisa McClain, and John Moolenaar of Michigan wrote a strongly-worded letter to the Canadian government on Wednesday.

“We were told last year that this would be treated with urgency,” the letter read. “It was not. We were told the causes, chronic under-investment in forest thinning, fuel reduction, and prescribed burns, along with inadequate enforcement against arson, were being addressed.”

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“They were not, or not adequately enough to matter to the people we represent. Provincial leaders have offered excuses instead of results, and in some cases have openly dismissed the health of American citizens as an inconvenience to their own summer. That attitude is unacceptable from a neighbor and an ally.”

Indeed, on Thursday, officials rated Grand Rapids’ air quality as “hazardous.”

“We are done accepting apologies in place of action,” the letter added. “If Canada will not manage its forests to prevent these fires, the United States will look elsewhere, and act on our own, to protect our people. That means our own agencies exploring direct involvement in cross-border fuel reduction and firefighting capacity.”

“It means reconsidering how much benefit of the doubt this relationship continues to earn on an issue where American lungs are paying the price for Canadian inaction, year after year. Sovereignty comes with responsibility, and the responsibility to prevent a foreseeable disaster from crossing into another country’s airspace has not been met,” the letter continued.

Meanwhile, Rep. Nick Langworthy, a Republican from New York, vented his frustrations on the social media platform X.

“Americans should not be forced to breathe hazardous air year after year because Canada refuses to properly manage its forests. This is no longer a one-time emergency — it’s becoming an annual public health crisis. That is unacceptable,” he wrote.

Langworthy directed his frustration toward the Canadian government.

“Canada must take meaningful action to prevent these catastrophic wildfires and protect both Canadians and Americans,” he wrote. “If it refuses to do so, there should be consequences. Our citizens should not be forced to suffer because another nation’s government failed to do its job.”

Americans should not be forced to breathe hazardous air year after year because Canada refuses to properly manage its forests. This is no longer a one-time emergency—it’s becoming an annual public health crisis. That is unacceptable. I am reaching out to Members of Parliament… — Congressman Nick Langworthy (@RepLangworthy) July 17, 2026

Langworthy also shared a clip of a news report highlighting a study that showed Canada’s 2023 wildfires “released more carbon emissions than all but three nations on Earth.”

According to CBS News, all of Michigan remained under an air quality alert Friday.

Elsewhere on Friday, Pennsylvania raised its air quality alert from Code Red to Code Purple. In other words, the hazardous air threatens all groups, not only sensitive ones such as children, elderly, and those with heart or lung problems.

On Thursday in western Pennsylvania, roughly 70 miles north of the West Virginia panhandle, the air smelled like burning plastic. Thick haze obscured Appalachian ridges otherwise visible even on cloudy days.

The Canadian government’s failure to control its wildfires, of course, will not help improve U.S.-Canada relations.

Even before taking office in January 2025, Trump spoke of making Canada the 51st U.S. state. The president also targeted Canada with his tariffs.

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