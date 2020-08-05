SECTIONS
Congressional Democrats Pushing MLB To Change 75-Year-Old Tradition in the Name of 'Inclusiveness'

AL MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels poses for a photo with the trophy at the 97th annual New York Baseball Writers' Dinner at the Sheraton New York on Jan. 25, 2020.Mike Stobe / Getty ImagesAL MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels poses for a photo with the trophy at the 97th annual New York Baseball Writers' Dinner at the Sheraton New York on Jan. 25, 2020. (Mike Stobe / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published August 4, 2020 at 6:27pm
A group of House Democrats called Tuesday for the name of former baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis to be pulled off future Most Valuable Player plaques because of concerns over his handling of black players.

U.S. Reps. Gil Cisneros of California and Cedric Richmond of Louisiana sent a letter signed by 28 members of Congress to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and the Baseball Writers’ Association of America asking for action.

“We recognize that Commissioner Landis’ namesake on the award is the result of his role in creating the system by which the Baseball Writers’ Association of America picks each league’s MVP recipient,” the letter said.

“However, given that Commissioner Landis perpetuated baseball’s ‘Gentlemen’s Agreement,’ to keep Black players out of the major leagues, we agree it is time to remove his name from the award, and move toward a more inclusive award designation,” it said.

In late June, former NL MVPs Barry Larkin, Mike Schmidt and Terry Pendleton told The Associated Press they would favor removing Landis’ name from the trophy.

Landis was hired as MLB’s first commissioner in 1920. No black players were in the big leagues during his time in office that ended with his death in late 1944 — Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947, and Larry Doby followed later that season.

Each AL and NL MVP trophy since Landis died has been stamped with his name and an imprint of his face.

Landis let the BBWAA oversee the picking and presenting of MVPs in 1931.

Do you think Landis should be removed from the MVP plaque?

BBWAA leadership is discussing the issue, and there is strong agreement within the organization to remove Landis’ name.

The next BBWAA gathering is scheduled for December in Dallas at the Winter Meetings.

The MVP winners are announced each year in November and presented in January. This year’s timeline could be disrupted by the coronavirus-delayed season.

Manfred, in a letter to Cisneros and Richmond, noted that the BBWAA administers the MVP process.

“I am pleased by the BBWAA’s decision to take up this matter as soon as possible and I assure you I will monitor it very closely,” Manfred wrote.

All 28 Democrats have played in the Congressional Baseball Game, an annual charity event at Nationals Park. Richmond pitched at Morehouse College, and Cisneros is a Dodgers fan who has a quote from Robinson on his office wall.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







