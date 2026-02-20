Congressional Pervert: Dem. MN Rep. Argues Pornography Is Educational to Some Children, Attacks Bill Restricting Child Access

It’s a question that sadly seems to answer itself: Why is Minnesota’s first openly transgender state lawmaker so concerned that kids can access pornography as sex education?

And why is he doubly concerned about it being “queer” pornography?

Such are the questions being asked about state Rep. Leigh Finke (a Democrat, in case you even had to ask) went viral for his concerns about an age verification law which would require sites that host adult content to check ID.

He noted that attorneys general in many states “are very clear about — they’re almost jubilant about — being able to use these laws to ban young people from accessing content that could be educational, if they are queer,” Finke said on Thursday.

Speaking to a principal, he also said that students in that school “are not receiving sex education for queer kids.”

“We know that, for many people, prurient interest could be the very existence of transgender kids,” Finke added. “More and more people are saying there are no transgender kids.”

🚨 WATCH: Minnesota Republicans proposed age verification for websites that host adult content. Rep. Leigh Finke (D) argues that queer kids should have access to it for educational purposes. WTF? pic.twitter.com/xl511jeFW1 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 20, 2026

Aside from the “prurient interest” part of this clip, I’m sort of wondering what the problem is here.

As for that part, I’d turn it back around: Why, pray tell, are transgender people so interested in children? Why not the elderly or people of voting age? Why, specifically, the kids?

The rest, however, he says as if it’s a bad thing. Mind you, let’s look at the legislation itself, which would “require websites where 25 percent of more of the webpages feature pornography to verify that a person seeking to access the website is 18 or older.”

This isn’t sex ed in the old sense of the birds and the bees, as taught by public schools. That’s weird enough; we’re talking straight-up pornography here.

Others noted that this wasn’t a new thing; the pundit known as @DataRepublican noted that “‘sex positive’ parenting forums” were quite a disgusting thing, as well, with liberals “grooming their own children into degeneracy.”

This is basically the platform of the Democrat Party. Sad, but not totally shocking. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 20, 2026

Others noted that Finke might have some, ahem, conflict of interest issues:

And yes, to further enrage the left, there was definitely some deadnaming involved:

His name is actually Chris, correct. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 20, 2026

Imagine that in the days before the 2024 “vibe shift” or Elon buying X.

But I digress. The point is that it’s absolutely stunning how obsessed so many people in the trans movement are with grooming the next generation. I suppose when one’s whole identity is based on perversion, one wishes to drag as many down with themselves as they can. This isn’t OK in the private sector, and definitely not OK in government.

If there’s going to be pornography on the internet, there needs to be effective age checking — period. As for the argument it’s “educational,” that says more about the person making it than it does about the issue.

