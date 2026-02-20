Share
Minnesota State Representative Leigh Fince speaks about transgender ideology in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on April 21, 2023.
Minnesota State Representative Leigh Fince speaks about transgender ideology in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on April 21, 2023. (Stephen Maturen - AFP / Getty Images)

Congressional Pervert: Dem. MN Rep. Argues Pornography Is Educational to Some Children, Attacks Bill Restricting Child Access

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 20, 2026 at 7:39am
It’s a question that sadly seems to answer itself: Why is Minnesota’s first openly transgender state lawmaker so concerned that kids can access pornography as sex education?

And why is he doubly concerned about it being “queer” pornography?

Such are the questions being asked about state Rep. Leigh Finke (a Democrat, in case you even had to ask) went viral for his concerns about an age verification law which would require sites that host adult content to check ID.

He noted that attorneys general in many states “are very clear about — they’re almost jubilant about — being able to use these laws to ban young people from accessing content that could be educational, if they are queer,” Finke said on Thursday.

Speaking to a principal, he also said that students in that school “are not receiving sex education for queer kids.”

“We know that, for many people, prurient interest could be the very existence of transgender kids,” Finke added. “More and more people are saying there are no transgender kids.”

Aside from the “prurient interest” part of this clip, I’m sort of wondering what the problem is here.

As for that part, I’d turn it back around: Why, pray tell, are transgender people so interested in children? Why not the elderly or people of voting age? Why, specifically, the kids?

The rest, however, he says as if it’s a bad thing. Mind you, let’s look at the legislation itself, which would “require websites where 25 percent of more of the webpages feature pornography to verify that a person seeking to access the website is 18 or older.”

This isn’t sex ed in the old sense of the birds and the bees, as taught by public schools. That’s weird enough; we’re talking straight-up pornography here.

Others noted that this wasn’t a new thing; the pundit known as @DataRepublican noted that “‘sex positive’ parenting forums” were quite a disgusting thing, as well, with liberals “grooming their own children into degeneracy.”

Others noted that Finke might have some, ahem, conflict of interest issues:

And yes, to further enrage the left, there was definitely some deadnaming involved:

Imagine that in the days before the 2024 “vibe shift” or Elon buying X.

But I digress. The point is that it’s absolutely stunning how obsessed so many people in the trans movement are with grooming the next generation. I suppose when one’s whole identity is based on perversion, one wishes to drag as many down with themselves as they can. This isn’t OK in the private sector, and definitely not OK in government.

If there’s going to be pornography on the internet, there needs to be effective age checking — period. As for the argument it’s “educational,” that says more about the person making it than it does about the issue.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation