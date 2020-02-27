SECTIONS
News
Print

Congressional Republicans To Bring Forward Vote To Condemn Bernie Sanders' Castro Comments

×
By Erin Coates
Published February 27, 2020 at 9:21am
Print

House Republicans are reportedly planning to force a procedural vote Thursday on legislation condemning Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ praise of late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s literacy initiatives.

The amendment would disapprove of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate’s recent interview on “60 Minutes” during which he lauded Castro’s 1960s “literacy brigade” and said it’s “unfair to simply say everything is bad” about Castro’s regime.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but, you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad,” Sanders told Anderson Cooper.

“You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

TRENDING: Sanders Mocks Pence & Millions of Americans’ Christian Faith with Offensive Coronavirus Comment

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart is the chief sponsor of the proposal chastising Sanders for ignoring the human rights abuses Castro committed during his communist regime.

The Florida Republican represents a district of 335,000 constituents of Cuban descent. His family also fled the regime, and his aunt was Castro’s first wife, according to Politico.

The vote could complicate re-election efforts for Democrats in tight House races and capitalize on worries of having Sanders as the party’s presidential frontrunner.

Do you think this vote will divide House Democrats?

“Do they stand for Bernie or do they stand for freedom?” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said when he announced the legislation.

Several House Democrats openly criticized Sanders’ sympathetic comments, despite the party’s efforts to show unity going into November’s election.

“As the first South American immigrant member of Congress who proudly represents thousands of Cuban Americans, I find Bernie Sanders’ comments on Castro’s Cuba absolutely unacceptable,” Florida Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell tweeted.

“The Castro regime murdered and jailed dissidents, and caused unspeakable harm to too many South Florida families. To this day, it remains an authoritarian regime that oppresses its people, subverts the free press, and stifles a free society.”

RELATED: Rick Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' Blasts Bernie Sanders and Socialism: He 'Wants To Crush Everything We Have'

“Stalin doubled literacy in the Soviet Union, even as he murdered tens of millions of people,” New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski tweeted.

“Apologists for dictatorship – Cuba, Russia, Saudi Arabia – always say ‘they do some bad things, and some good things.’ It’s a way of making the seem just like us. It’s utterly wrong.”

Sanders defended his praise for Castro during the Democratic presidential debate Tuesday, saying that his comments were similar to what former President Barack Obama “said in terms of Cuba — that Cuba made progress on education,” Fox News reported.

Former Vice President Joe Biden came to the defense of his old boss and said Obama “did not in any way suggest that there was anything positive about the Cuban government” and he has “never embraced an authoritarian regime.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Swing State Judges Reverse Purge, Will Keep 200k Suspect Voters on Rolls
Victim Says Teen Behind Bloody Assault and Robbery Walked on Charges Thanks to Low IQ
Peace Deal Signed, U.S. To Withdraw All Troops from Afghanistan in 14 Months
Rick Harrison of 'Pawn Stars' Blasts Bernie Sanders and Socialism: He 'Wants To Crush Everything We Have'
Experts Project 'Long and Severe' Allergy Season for Many Americans
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×