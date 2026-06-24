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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, speaks Wednesday at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, speaks Wednesday at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Congressional Republicans Troll Hakeem Jeffries with a 'Gift' After His 'Very Bad Night'

 By Michael Schwarz  June 24, 2026 at 12:14pm
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Congressional Republicans — that unimpressive group of perennial disappointments to their voters — at least have a sense of humor.

Wednesday morning on the social media platform X, the National Republican Congressional Committee posted a photo of a flower arrangement and sympathy card left at the office door of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who, in the words of the New York GOP, endured “a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad night” during Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections in New York.

In those primaries, three socialist candidates backed by Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City defeated their establishment opponents.

We might even use the capital “S” version rather than its lowercase “socialist” counterpart. After all, two of Mamdani’s preferred candidates, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, belong to the Democratic Socialists of America.

The other Mamdani-backed winner, former city Comptroller Brad Lander, easily defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman.

In fact, of the three victorious candidates, only Avila Chevalier faced a stiff challenge.

Will Republicans hold the House in the 2026 midterms?

The results are widely regarded as a rebuke of the Democratic Party’s establishment wing, including Jeffries. Hence the GOP trolling.

“Special delivery for Hakeem Jeffries,” the NRCC wrote on X. “Please ‘enjoy’ our Condolences for your incumbents who got crushed by Zohran Mamdani-backed, America-hating Socialists last night. The Democrat Party now: full socialist takeover, defund police, open borders & anti-[American] extremism.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella poured salt in Jeffries’ wound.

“Three losses in one night is tough. We wanted so-called ‘Leader’ Jeffries to know our thoughts are with him, his candidates, and whatever remains of his influence in the Democrat Party,” Marinella joked.

Related:
Watch: NBA Commissioner Makes Hakeem Jeffries Look Silly for Knicks Cheap Shot on Trump

The New York GOP, on the other hand, blended humor with alarm at the New York primary results.

Hakeem Jeffries had a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad night,” the New York GOP wrote. “And he still won’t denounce these anti-American, anti-Semitic radicals. Neither will [Democratic Gov.] Kathy Hochul [of New York]. The only way to fight back is to fire these cowards and vote Republican up and down the ballot in November.”

Of course, frustrated GOP voters might prefer that elected Republicans actually did something worthy of our support. After all, “look how awful these Democrats are,” while true, is hardly a strategy for long-term electoral or governing success.

Still, kudos to the NRCC for generating a few laughs at Jeffries’ expense.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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