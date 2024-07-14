Republican Congressman Mike Collins of Georgia has responded to the attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life with a comment many may be thinking in the stunned aftermath of the horrific act.

Collins blamed President Joe Biden and by way, his total entourage — the Biden administration, the Democrats, the liberal left media, and the rest of the vile conglomerate — for the incident. Well beyond the shooter himself, it is the toxicity they’ve relentlessly perpetuated that, in Collins’ opinion as well as many others, caused Trump to be harmed.

This includes the remarks the president made on July 8. Biden said, “I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we are done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

Biden could have chosen any other word than “bullseye.” He didn’t. He chose that specific one.

You’d have to be a moron and politically naive to believe that was by accident. Not only was the statement divisive, but the single word gave a green light to any person with a screw loose to latch onto and wreak havoc.

Collins posted Biden’s remark on social media platform X after Saturday’s shooting and commented, “Joe Biden sent the orders.”

Joe Biden sent the orders. https://t.co/pOc0XLxCwg — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) July 13, 2024

Literally, Biden didn’t call for Trump’s assassination, but figuratively? It is hard to argue that Biden and the left didn’t push the shooter 99 percent of the way up the ladder and onto the roof, whether or not the shooter thought up the idea of assassinating Trump alone or was part of a larger plan.

The Washington Post reported that no fewer than eight Republican lawmakers have blamed Biden and at least 21 blamed “Trump critics” for Saturday’s bloody attack.

Republican Congressman J.D. Vance of Ohio, who also happens to be a front-runner for Trump’s vice presidential pick, seconded Collins’ conclusion, posting on social media platform X, “Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 14, 2024

“Democrats and liberals in the media have called Trump a fascist,” Sen. Rick Scott of Florida chimed in on X.

“They’ve compared him to Hitler. They’ve tried to lock him up. They tried to remove his Secret Service protection. Just this week, @JoeBiden said he wanted to put Trump in the crosshairs.

“This isn’t some unfortunate incident. This was an assassination attempt by a madman inspired by the rhetoric of the radical left.”

Democrats and liberals in the media have called Trump a fascist. They’ve compared him to Hitler. They’ve tried to lock him up. They tried to remove his Secret Service protection. Just this week, @JoeBiden said he wanted to put Trump in the crosshairs. This isn’t some unfortunate… — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) July 14, 2024

Much of the political violence that has escalated to the climatic moment that nearly cost Trump his life should be owned by the left — including the legacy media outlets, which have been gleefully one-upping each other to paint an exaggerated portrait of the 45th president as a tyrant who intends to become a dictator and destroy democracy.

It cannot be forgotten, though, that the shooter ultimately made the final decision to act himself.

I think more important than finger-pointing, although quite instinctive, is to refrain from allowing ourselves and our Republican leaders to cast themselves in the same damning light Biden and the left covet.

Politics have now been placed before life. The resulting blame game could very well lead to additional traumatic events, including a civil war.

Leaders on the right should purposely attempt to lower the temperature of our nation — to bring calm and unify. Otherwise, they will simply be playing into Biden’s and the Democrats’ hands — helping to muddy history in the process.

We don’t need any more poor examples running or ruining this nation. Our government already looks like a joke on the world stage.

The loudest statement and best revenge is to put Trump back into the White House. That is where conservative voice and Republican leadership need to concentrate their efforts now.

