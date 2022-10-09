Congressman Announces Cause of Death for Healthy, 'Fully Vaccinated' 17-Year-Old Daughter

Assurances from President Joe Biden and the CDC that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines are both “safe and effective” ring hollow when it comes to the case of the young daughter of Illinois Democratic Rep. Sean Casten.

Casten last week published a Twitter post about how his seemingly healthy, active 17-year-old daughter Gwen had “died of a sudden cardiac arrhythmia” in June.

“We don’t know what caused the arrhythmia, and likely never will,” he wrote.

“… She was fully vaccinated, and quarantined after occasional positive, asymptomatic COVID tests during the omicron wave. She had just come home from an evening with friends, went to bed and didn’t wake up.”

A statement from the Casten family: pic.twitter.com/fHryLYeJif — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) October 7, 2022

While Casten wrote that we will “likely” never find out the cause of his daughter’s tragic, heart-related death, many researchers and health professionals are finding a disturbing link between the “safe” mRNA vaccines and heart problems in young people.

On Friday, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo published an official recommendation against mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for men between the ages of 18 and 39.

Many apologists for the experimental vaccines and their boosters make the baseless claim that heart-related symptoms would be far worse without the vaccines, implying Covid-19 is deadlier by itself.

However, as was reported in a May article from Israel National News, a Zionist website based in Beit El, Israel, a study from Israeli researchers that was published in the journal Nature has shown “an increase of over 25 percent in cardiovascular-related emergency calls in the young-adult population, following the rollout of COVID vaccines, among both males and females. No similar increase was found due to COVID infection alone.”

The researchers studied Israeli EMS data among cardiac-arrest-related calls to homes where those affected were between the ages of 16-39. The data was compared to calls that spanned between 2019 and 2021. The researchers conclusively found a higher percentage of cardiac-related syndromes in that age group in the years that saw a surge in inoculations in the population.

“While not establishing causal relationships, the findings raise concerns regarding vaccine-induced undetected severe cardiovascular side-effects and underscore the already established causal relationship between vaccines and myocarditis, a frequent cause of unexpected cardiac arrest in young individuals,” the report published by Nature states.

Even the CDC admitted almost a year ago to a potential link between vaccine and heart inflammation among young people.

According to an Oct. 28, 2021, CNBC report, “A CDC safety group said there’s a ‘likely association’ between a rare heart inflammatory condition in adolescents and young adults mostly after they’ve received their second Covid-19 vaccine shot, citing the most recent data available.”

The article continued, “There have been more than 1,200 reported cases of a myocarditis or pericarditis mostly in people 30 and under who received Pfizer’s or Moderna’s Covid vaccine, according to a series of slide presentations published Wednesday for a meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.”

It’s important to note these documented increases in heart issues are only including the second booster. Those who have taken the third and fourth boosters have not yet been adequately studied.

Despite these concerns, the CDC website as of July continued to urge Americans to get the COVID mRNA vaccines.

The site stated, “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 6 months and older and boosters for everyone 5 years and older, if eligible.”

Of course, none of this is a definitive argument against getting a COVID vaccination for anyone, not matter what the sex and age.

Whether to get vaccinated or not is a decision that belongs to individual Americans, and belongs to parents for those who are underage.

Sean Casten’s Teenage Daughter Gwen Died of Sudden Cardiac Arrhythmia https://t.co/RQzp2ktnt4 — People (@people) October 8, 2022

However, it is an argument that responsible Americans should do their own research and come to their own decisions with as much information as possible.

That’s what responsibility means.

