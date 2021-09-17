Share
Congressman: Biden Has Committed an 'Impeachable' Offense and TX Gov. Abbott 'Ought to Start Disregarding' Him

 By Kipp Jones  September 17, 2021 at 12:10pm
Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas called President Joe Biden’s handling of the illegal migration crisis “impeachable” and said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott should simply ignore Biden in order to secure the southern border.

Roy joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday to slam the Democratic president for refusing to enforce border laws and protect the American people.

“This is happening right now, and this president does not care. Article four, section four guarantees us a republican form of government and that the president and the federal government is supposed to protect us from invasion,” Roy said.


“He is failing, and he is willfully disregarding his duty to enforce the laws of the United States and faithfully execute the laws of the United States,” the Republican added.

“Not only is it impeachable, but I believe that the governor of Texas ought to start disregarding this president and start taking into our own hands in Texas the need to secure the border of the United States for the welfare of the people.

“Not just us, but the migrants getting abused in the name — in the false name of compassion by Democrats who like to pat themselves on the back,” Roy said.

While much of the country’s attention has shifted away from the border to the Biden administration’s other crises, illegal immigrants are still flooding into the U.S. daily.

The sight of a swarm of migrants under a Del Rio, Texas, bridge went viral this week.

Fox has been sharing stunning images of the scene using a drone.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted a video on Thursday from underneath the bridge where he said more than 10,000 people were waiting to be processed by Border Patrol.

“I am on the ground in Del Rio, Texas tonight. As of this moment, there are 10,503 illegal aliens under the Del Rio International Bridge,” he wrote. “This manmade disaster was caused by Joe Biden.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has now banned flights over the bridge for two weeks — leading some to speculate that the Biden administration is trying to cover up the ongoing crisis.

Roy was among those who said the flight ban was a political play.

“The FAA has allegedly shut down air space over Del Rio – and there is only one reason if true. So YOU won’t see this and know the President is endangering Americans & failing to do his duty,” Roy tweeted on Friday.

According to the FAA’s website, flights are banned over the Del Rio area until Sept. 30.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
