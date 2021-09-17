Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas called President Joe Biden’s handling of the illegal migration crisis “impeachable” and said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott should simply ignore Biden in order to secure the southern border.

Roy joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday to slam the Democratic president for refusing to enforce border laws and protect the American people.

“This is happening right now, and this president does not care. Article four, section four guarantees us a republican form of government and that the president and the federal government is supposed to protect us from invasion,” Roy said.

“He is failing, and he is willfully disregarding his duty to enforce the laws of the United States and faithfully execute the laws of the United States,” the Republican added.

“Not only is it impeachable, but I believe that the governor of Texas ought to start disregarding this president and start taking into our own hands in Texas the need to secure the border of the United States for the welfare of the people.

“Not just us, but the migrants getting abused in the name — in the false name of compassion by Democrats who like to pat themselves on the back,” Roy said.

While much of the country’s attention has shifted away from the border to the Biden administration’s other crises, illegal immigrants are still flooding into the U.S. daily.

The sight of a swarm of migrants under a Del Rio, Texas, bridge went viral this week.

More migrants are arriving here in Del Rio, TX after crossing a dam in the Rio Grande and entering the United States illegally. There are now at least 10,500 migrants underneath the international bridge, with more coming by the hour. Intel is up to 10,000 more coming. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0qjvq8Uqa7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

Fox has been sharing stunning images of the scene using a drone.

👀 Fox’s @BillFOXLA reporting tonight that the city of Del Rio, Texas, is saying that in addition to up to 6,000 already there, 20,000 illegal aliens are heading to the International Bridge in Del Rio to turn themselves in to Border Patrol. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/SMJQJeR0th — John Cooper (@thejcoop) September 16, 2021

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted a video on Thursday from underneath the bridge where he said more than 10,000 people were waiting to be processed by Border Patrol.

“I am on the ground in Del Rio, Texas tonight. As of this moment, there are 10,503 illegal aliens under the Del Rio International Bridge,” he wrote. “This manmade disaster was caused by Joe Biden.”

I am on the ground in Del Rio, Texas tonight. As of this moment, there are 10,503 illegal aliens under the Del Rio International Bridge. This manmade disaster was caused by Joe Biden. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/VpzkrH1zyb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 17, 2021

The Federal Aviation Administration has now banned flights over the bridge for two weeks — leading some to speculate that the Biden administration is trying to cover up the ongoing crisis.

Roy was among those who said the flight ban was a political play.

“The FAA has allegedly shut down air space over Del Rio – and there is only one reason if true. So YOU won’t see this and know the President is endangering Americans & failing to do his duty,” Roy tweeted on Friday.

The FAA has allegedly shut down air space over Del Rio – and there is only one reason if true. So YOU won’t see this and know the President is endangering Americans & failing to do his duty. #NationalBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/CxDaS834ex — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 17, 2021

According to the FAA’s website, flights are banned over the Del Rio area until Sept. 30.

