Congressman Declares Biden 'Must Resign Immediately' After Recent Developments

 By Dillon Burroughs  August 23, 2021 at 11:32am
In a statement released on Monday, Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds called on President Joe Biden to resign over his failed military withdrawal from Afghanistan that has left thousands of Americans stranded under Taliban rule.

“Calling on the leader of the free world to resign his office immediately weighs heavy on my heart, but this must happen to restore American’s safety both at home & abroad, our honor, & faith in the Chief Executive to faithfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” Donalds tweeted.

“President Joseph R. Biden has abdicated his responsibility and duties entrusted to him as President of the United States. This blatant abdication of his office is grounds for President Biden to resign immediately,” Donalds said in his statement.

“It has become clear that President Biden has lost complete and total confidence of the American people through his haphazard decision to withdraw from Afghanistan,” he added.

“This botched withdrawal is currently threatening the lives of our servicemen and women, the stability in the region, and our integrity on the global stage.”

Donalds said the decision “weighs heavy on my heart” but “must happen.”

“As an elected member of the United States House of Representatives, I swore an oath to protect our Constitution, and I take that solemn responsibility with the utmost seriousness,” he said.

“In good faith, I cannot look my constituents in the eye, many of whom are veterans, and tell them that the President of the United States can perform the duties entrusted to him by the Constitution,” the congressman continued.

“President Joseph R. Biden must resign immediately.”

Donalds is not alone in his call for Biden’s resignation. According to the Daily Caller, at least 11 other elected Republicans “have argued that Biden should resign or be impeached over the withdrawal process.”

Donalds also recently joined a letter with members of the GOP Oversight Committee to demand answers regarding the Afghanistan crisis.

“The American people, our current and previous troops, and our allies need answers immediately on the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the congressman tweeted.

“I am proud to stand with my @GOPoversight colleagues in demanding a full Committee hearing on the Biden-created crisis in Kabul.”

Conversation