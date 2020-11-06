Republican New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched party affiliations and voted against President Donald Trump’s impeachment has won another term in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District.

The Associated Press on Friday announced Van Drew’s win over Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy.

Most polls showed Kennedy leading Van Drew heading into the election.

Van Drew had 51.5 percent of the vote and Kennedy had 46.9 percent when the AP called the race, The New York Times reported.

New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District was the last race to be called, according to The Times.

Van Drew, who received Trump’s endorsement, won the primary against Republican Robert Patterson.

Van Drew left the Democratic Party in December 2019 and was one of three Democrats who voted against Trump’s impeachment.

Van Drew’s office and Kennedy’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

