Congressman Defends Seat After Switching to GOP, Voting Against Trump Impeachment

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey shakes hands with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesRep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey shakes hands with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Mary Rose Corkery
Published November 6, 2020 at 12:08pm
Republican New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched party affiliations and voted against President Donald Trump’s impeachment, has won another term in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District.

The Associated Press on Friday announced Van Drew’s win over Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy.

Most polls showed Kennedy leading Van Drew heading into the election.

Van Drew had 51.5 percent of the vote and Kennedy had 46.9 percent when the AP called the race, The New York Times reported.

New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District was the last race to be called, according to The Times.

Van Drew, who received Trump’s endorsement, won the primary against Republican Robert Patterson.

Van Drew left the Democratic Party in December 2019 and was one of three Democrats who voted against Trump’s impeachment.

Van Drew’s office and Kennedy’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Mary Rose Corkery
