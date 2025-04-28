Congressman Who's Fighting for His Political Life Introduces 7 Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Congressman Shri Thanedar, a Democrat from Michigan’s 13th District, has launched a desperate bid for relevance by introducing seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

This stunt, unveiled Monday, reeks of political opportunism, especially as Thanedar faces a serious primary challenge from his own side that threatens his career.

Thanedar’s impeachment articles, detailed on his official website, range from obstruction of justice to bribery and “tyrannical overreach.”

He claims Trump’s actions — like cracking down on immigration with deportations and creating the Department of Government Efficiency office — constitute “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Specifically, Thanedar described the president’s perceived transgressions as “a sweeping abuse of power, flagrant violations of the Constitution, and acts of tyranny that undermine American democracy and threaten the rule of law.”

“Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy,” Thanedar said in his statement. “His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service. We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act.”

As with most Democrats over the last 10 years, it’s the same tired, parroted rhetoric designed to grab headlines, not achieve results.

Let’s be clear: This impeachment push is dead on arrival. Republicans control both the House and Senate, period. Not only would every Democrat have to vote in lockstep to impeach the president, they’d need a number of GOP defections, as well.

Thanedar knows this — he’s not stupid, just shameless.

The timing of this move is no coincidence. On the same day, Axios reported that the Justice Democrats, the group behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 upset win, are backing state Rep. Donavan McKinney to unseat Thanedar in the 2026 primary. It’s a familiar-smelling rot cropping up in the Democratic party these days.

Thanedar is fighting for his political life, and this impeachment gambit is a pretty naked attempt to rally his base.

The lawmaker’s post about the matter on social media platform X doubles down on the drama:

I have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump. When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not “fighting for America.” He is tearing it down and endangering our democracy. pic.twitter.com/40iBTZKjkC — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) April 28, 2025

“When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not ‘fighting for America,’” Thanedar wrote. “He is tearing it down and endangering our democracy.”

It’s a noble-sounding sentiment, but it’s pure theater.

This clearly isn’t about principle for Thanedar as much as it is about survival. Thanedar, who barely won his crowded 2022 primary, faces a real threat from McKinney and another challenger, Adam Hollier.

The impeachment articles are little more than a distraction, a way to look like he’s doing something while his seat is on the line.

The articles themselves are a mess of overreach and hyperbole. Accusing Trump of “usurpation of Congress’s appropriations power” by impounding funds or “first-amendment violations” through retaliatory actions is the kind of vague, kitchen-sink approach that collapses under litigious scrutiny. It’s noise, not substance.

Thanedar’s hypocrisy is glaring. He’s been in Congress since being elected in 2022, yet his record is thin. Where was this fire when he was a serving state representative? His sudden zeal for impeachment conveniently aligns with his political peril, not some newfound moral clarity.

Let’s not forget Thanedar’s past controversies, as noted by CBS News. To say nothing about some of the alleged practices of businesses he was associated with, his 2018 gubernatorial campaign was marred by questions about his Democratic bona fides after he donated to John McCain’s 2008 presidential run.

The man’s a political chameleon, shifting stances to suit the moment.

This impeachment push also ignores the bigger picture. Trump has already been impeached twice — both times acquitted by the Senate. A third attempt, especially without bipartisan support, is an utter waste of time and taxpayer resources.

Thanedar’s actions undermine the gravity of impeachment. It’s a constitutional tool, not a publicity stunt. By treating it as the latter, he cheapens its significance and erodes public trust in Congress.

The congressman’s constituents deserve better. Michigan’s 13th District, which includes Detroit, faces real challenges — economic recovery, infrastructure, and education. Thanedar should focus on those, not grandstanding with a doomed impeachment effort.

Thanedar’s impeachment articles aren’t about holding Trump accountable, they’re about holding onto power. It’s a cynical move from a politician who’s more interested in saving his career than serving his people.

Thanedar’s gambit isn’t uniting anyone. Heck, it’s potentially alienating even those who might otherwise support him.

Words can’t even begin to describe just how stupid this stunt is.

This impeachment push will fizzle out, just like Thanedar’s relevance seems destined to do in 2026.

He’s not fighting for democracy — he’s fighting for himself, and it’s pathetic to watch.

