Congressman Has Perfect Explanation for Drawing His Weapon in Front of Constituents

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina explained why he pulled a pistol out at a restaurant on “Fox & Friends” Monday.
“Last week I went to a restaurant that did not ban firearms, that hosted me coming in and having the ‘Coffee with The Congressman.’ There was a lot of people there.
“There was a group with red t-shirts on. And it had: ‘Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety in America,’” Norman said.
“I could have sat anywhere. I sat with them. I had met one of the girls earlier. She had been by the office. She was a big Democrat,” he continued.
“They wanted some legislation on domestic violence. I said that’s fine. Get me the language and let me see what our staff can do with it. And then I said let me make a statement that I’m sure everybody would agree with.
“And that was that shooters, people that kill people, have mental, emotional and spiritual problems. I said we agree with that, don’t we? And they all sat there and didn’t say anything.”
“The fellow sitting in front of me said Ralph, don’t you carry a gun? I said, ‘absolutely I do.’ Then I reached in my pocket, safely, pulled out the gun and laid it in front of me,” Norman said.
“And I said this gun doesn’t shoot by itself. It takes a person behind it. And then I put the gun back in my pocket. And then the next thing I know, front page news: Congressman Ralph Norman pulls a gun at an event.”
Norman maintains he did nothing wrong and feels the incident was blown out of proportion.
“Two days in a row, I’ve had front page news questioning the legality of what I did, and I didn’t do anything wrong,” he added.
“At no time did she say she was scared or upset. She was smiling,” Norman said.
“What she did was she saw this as an opportunity to make something over not anything, and I was trying to answer the questions.
“The only reason I pulled the gun out or placed the gun on the table was to prove a point that the gun doesn’t shoot by itself.”
Norman said given the chance to do it all over again, he wouldn’t change a thing.
“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he concluded. “I believe that the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun, and evidently the left does not believe that.”
