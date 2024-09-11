South Carolina Republican Rep. Joe Wilson was hospitalized with “stroke-like symptoms” Tuesday after collapsing at an event in Washington.

His office announced in a post on the social media platform X that he was “taken ill and is being evaluated at a local hospital in Washington, DC.”

Later that evening, his son, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, posted an update on X.

“I just spoke to my mom who is currently at the hospital with my father,” he wrote.

“Doctors have confirmed to us that he has experienced stroke-like symptoms.

“I was able to speak with him moments ago and I am incredibly thankful that he is stable and being monitored by medical professionals.”

“Rep. Wilson, 77, a senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, was present for two vote series in the House on Tuesday afternoon and was joking with reporters just off the floor,” NBC News reported.

Wilson said he had recently returned from a tour that included stops in the Philippines, Australia and Europe. There, he met with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

Wilson “is perhaps best known for shouting ‘You lie!’ at President Barack Obama during a joint session of Congress in 2009 after Obama said undocumented immigrants would not receive benefits from the legislation that eventually became the Affordable Care Act,” NBC reported.

“Wilson was reprimanded by the whole House and apologized to Obama.”

He was stricken while attending an event celebrating Ukranian independence, Politico reported.

“[He] was treated at the scene by a doctor who was among those in attendance, according to a person familiar with the situation,” the political news outlet reported.

Wilson, the co-chairman of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, “has been a rare outspoken Republican in support of the country in its ongoing war against Russia,” Politico added.

