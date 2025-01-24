Share
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th President in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Congressman Introduces Joint Resolution to Allow Trump a Third Term

 By Ben Zeisloft  January 24, 2025 at 7:39am
Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee, proposed legislation on Thursday that would amend the Constitution to let President Donald Trump seek a third term.

The House Joint Resolution proposed by Ogles would allow the commander-in-chief, and his future successors, to be “elected for up to but no more than three terms,” according to a release from his office.

The proposed amendment says that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms.”

The amendment adds that “no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.’’

Ogles said that he suggested the changes to the Twenty-Second Amendment in recognition of “President Trump’s decisive leadership” in recent years.

“He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal,” Ogles wrote.

“To that end, I am proposing an amendment to the Constitution to revise the limitations imposed by the 22nd Amendment on presidential terms.

“This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.”

Should Trump be allowed a third term?

Ogles commended efforts from Trump to undo Biden administration policies related to the securing of the southern border, the end of birthright citizenship, and the removal of diversity programs from the federal government.

“It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration,” Ogles added.

“President Trump has shown time and time again that his loyalty lies with the American people and our great nation above all else.”

Trump, who is 78 years old, has jested about running for a third term but said he would oppose an amendment to the Constitution to that effect.

He told House Republicans following his election victory last year, “I suspect I won’t be running again, unless you say, ‘He’s so good, we’ve got to figure something else,’” according to Newsweek.

But in reference to changing the Constitution, Trump has also told the media that he “wouldn’t be in favor of it at all.”

President George Washington set the precedent of only seeking two terms as commander-in-chief, a move which most other presidents followed.

But President Franklin D. Roosevelt served more than two terms in office, winning the elections of 1932, 1936, 1940, and 1944.

He passed away before completing his fourth term.

Ben Zeisloft
