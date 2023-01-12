Parler Share
Commentary

Congressman Introduces Puzzling Resolution to Commission Statue of Foreign Leader Inside Capitol

 By Samantha Chang  January 12, 2023 at 7:47am
Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina was savaged on Twitter for suggesting that a statue of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy be commissioned and prominently displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

On Monday, Wilson introduced House Resolution 10, which directs the “Fine Arts Board to obtain a bust of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for display in a suitable, permanent location in the House of Representatives wing of the United States Capitol.”

It is mind-boggling that Wilson has prioritized the frivolous idolatry of a foreign leader in the People’s House when Americans are being crushed by historic inflation, soaring crime and skyrocketing national debt.

The Biden administration has allocated tens of billions of dollars in the 11 months since Russia’s invasion in February.

As of Thursday morning, HR 10 has received zero co-sponsors, suggesting that even feckless members of Congress realize how tone-deaf the resolution is.

Twitter erupted with fiery condemnations and mockery of Wilson’s wasteful, inane resolution.

It’s unclear why the congressman moved forward with his proposal when he was torched in December for sycophantically supporting the vast amounts of tax dollars sent to Ukraine.

When Wilson tweeted that “Zelenskyy’s historic address to Congress should always be remembered as a ‘thank you’ to the people of America,” one Twitter user echoed the sentiments of countless Americans with the sarcastic reply: “Thanks for donating my tax dollars, my children and grandchildren’s tax dollars.”

By now, it’s obvious that Ukraine has devolved into a festering, bottomless money pit for American taxpayers.

It’s unfortunate that Russia invaded Ukraine. However, the United States and numerous Western European nations responded by imposing severe sanctions on Russia and showering Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars and mass deliveries of weapons.

So far, this costly intervention has done little to end the Russian invasion.

Moreover, Zelesnkyy has had numerous opportunities to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he took no action to end this conflict.

Should the U.S. put a statue of Zelenskyy inside the Capitol?

When you think about it, he has no real incentive to end this war because it has catapulted the former comedian into icon status.

While we can be sympathetic that Ukraine was invaded, once the conflict escalated, it was up to Ukraine to resolve it.

Similarly, the U.S. has done all it can for the struggling client state short of igniting World War III by declaring war on Russia.

We have to focus on addressing our own, numerous crises and let Ukraine resolve this conflict.

