Congressman Jim Jordan Rips Adam Schiff's Closed-Door Impeachment - 'They’re Making the Rules Up as They Go'

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan doesn’t have a seat on the House Intelligence Committee, but he’s close enough to the hearings to know that what’s going on behind closed doors isn’t staying behind closed doors if Democrats think they can use it to hurt President Donald Trump.

In a “Fox & Friends” interview Tuesday dwelling largely on the way former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has managed to cash in on his father’s name, Jordan also attacked the Democrats’ star chamber “impeachment inquiry,” where a Democrat-dominated House Intelligence Committee can hear testimony the rest of the country can’t.

“Think about what they’re trying to do,” Jordan told the show’s hosts.

“Thirteen months before an election, they’re trying to impeach the president of the United States, the leader of the Free World, based on an anonymous whistleblower with no first-hand knowledge who has a bias against the president.”

Check out the interview here (the questions about the Intelligence Committee hearings start about the 3:30 mark).

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



Jordan also mocked the Democrats’ idea of secrecy, noting that information is selectively leaking from Rep. Adam Schiff’s Intelligence Committee — as long as it fits a certain political agenda.

“They’re making the rules up as they go along, but they’re not even following their own rules,” he said.

“It’s secret if it’s in any way going to be helpful to the president. It looks like, anything they want to leak, they’re leaking.”

Jordan’s disgust with the process was evident, and it’s a feeling Americans who care about the system should share — regardless of their politics.

If Democratic lawmakers can seriously attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election with hearings that are closed to the American people, and only leak out information that suits their purpose — and the purpose of the partisan media outlets that publish it — then the country isn’t just experiencing a constitutionally permissible exercise in checks and balances.

It’s more like a slow-motion coup.

Earlier in the interview, Jordan mocked Hunter Biden’s attempt to explain his way out of the controversy over his lucrative post on the board of a Ukraine energy company while his father was vice president.

In an ABC News interview, Biden acknowledged his famous name might have helped him land a job with Burisma Holdings, paying $50,000 a month. But he also indicated he thought he was worth it.

Jordan wasn’t buying it.

“The American people knew right from the get-go this was wrong. The American people understand fairness,” Jordan said.

“This arrangement with Burisma, this company in the Ukraine where Hunter Biden had no experience, didn’t know the language, had no experience in the energy sector and not an expert on Ukraine.

“They saw this for what it is. They know it smells. They know it’s wrong.

“He was getting paid $50,000 a month. I have constituents I have the privilege of serving in the 4th District of Ohio who don’t make that in a year,” he said.

“Everyone got this. Everyone knows it’s wrong.”

Everyone but the mainstream media, the Democratic Party and Joe and Hunter Biden, apparently.

But these are the people who are trying to oust a duly elected American president.

